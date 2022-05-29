Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.23

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will increase its dividend on the 24th of June to US$0.23, which is 4.5% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 1.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Donaldson Company's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Donaldson Company's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Donaldson Company Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.30 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Donaldson Company has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.4% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Donaldson Company's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Donaldson Company that you should be aware of before investing. Is Donaldson Company not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

