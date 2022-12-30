Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) Might Become A Compounding Machine

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Donaldson Company's (NYSE:DCI) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Donaldson Company is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$467m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$569m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Donaldson Company has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Donaldson Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Donaldson Company's ROCE Trending?

Donaldson Company deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 20% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Donaldson Company can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 30% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Donaldson Company is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

