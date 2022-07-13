Donaldson prison reports 7th inmate death for July; 23 so far this year

An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility died Monday, the seventh death in July, authorities at the prison have confirmed.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Calvin Darrell Turner died Monday morning after his cellmate witnessed him become unresponsive at 9 a.m. and notified prison staff. He was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m.

The coroner’s office says it has not found any signs of trauma or foul play. Turner’s death is being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division, and his cause of death is awaiting the results of a full autopsy.

Tuner was serving a life sentence for murder from 1988 conviction out of Etowah County.

Seven deaths in July

Turner is the seventh man incarcerated at Donaldson Correctional Facility to die in July. Four other men at Donaldson died on four consecutive days prior to Turner’s death.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said he doesn’t believe there is a common link between the deaths other than location, based on current information.

“These deaths right now, other than the fact that they were incarcerated at William Donaldson, I don’t know a whole lot that connects them to each other,” Yates said. “Most of these represent … what we suspect to be natural deaths due to natural diseases they were being treated for.”

Yates said inmates at Donaldson Correctional Facility have died more frequently than usual recently but that it’s not uncommon for several deaths to occur in a short period of time or for his office to go more than a month without one death out of the prison.

So far in 2022, 23 men incarcerated at Donaldson have died, according to Yates. There were 28 deaths at Donaldson in 2021. Yates said he expects more inmates at the prison will die this year than last.

“With us at 23 now halfway through the year, I’m assuming that we’re going to go a good bit higher before the end of the year,” he said.

Donaldson inmate deaths in July

Jakari Marquez Norris, 30, died early Sunday, July 10 at Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the coroner’s report, he was found at 12:45 a.m. and pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. Norris was serving a 10-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Tallapoosa County.

Lionel Ferado Oneal, 45, was found at 6 a.m. July 9 and pronounced dead at the prison 30 minutes later, according to the coroner’s report. Oneal was serving a 25-year sentence out of manslaughter from a 2012 conviction out of Macon County.

Joe C. Davis, 75, died on July 8 at UAB Hospital. He had been taken to the hospital to be treated for “significant natural disease,” according to the coroner’s report, and was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m. Davis was serving a life sentence for robbery and assault from 1991 convictions out of Jefferson County.

Don Robert Barclay, 73, died July 7 at the prison infirmary, where he was also being treated for significant natural disease, according to the coroner’s report. He had been found unresponsive there and was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m. Barclay was serving a life sentence for sodomy from a 1996 conviction out of Autauga County.

Kenneth Bernard James Jr., 36, died July 2 at the prison. He was found unresponsive on his cell floor by his cellmate at 4:30 p.m., and he was pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m. that day. James was serving a life sentence for murder from a 2010 conviction out of Jefferson County.

Jessie Lee Bennett, 44, died July 1 at the prison infirmary where he was being treated for significant natural disease. He was found unresponsive at 7:45 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 7:58 a.m. Bennet was serving a life sentence for murder from a 1995 conviction out of Tuscaloosa County.

According to the coroner’s office, post-mortem examinations on these six men did not show signs of trauma or foul play. Yates said full reports detailing the manners and causes of death typically take 4-6 weeks to complete are not yet available.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the deaths.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

