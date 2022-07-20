Man assaulted at Donaldson Correctional Facility dies three weeks later

Another death has been reported at Donaldson Correctional Facility, the eighth inmate death reported in July.

David Daniel Sloan died at 7:10 a.m. on July 17, according to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, a little over three weeks after prison officials reported that Sloan was assaulted by another inmate.

7th inmate death: Donaldson prison reports 7th inmate death for July; 23 so far this year

June inmate deaths: Donaldson inmate dies; third death reported at prison in June

Sloan, 45, sustained blunt force injuries during the assault, which was reported on June 24. He was transferred to UAB Hospital for treatment, where he stayed for three weeks before his discharge from the hospital on July 14. Three days later, he was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary three days later, where he was receiving further care for his injuries, Yates said.

Sloan was from Ashville, a city in St. Clair County.

His death, which is the 24th this year at Donaldson Correctional Facility, occurred six days after Calvin Darrell Turner died. Last year, 28 men died at Donaldson.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Sloan’s death, Yates said.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

Your subscription makes our journalism possible. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Donaldson prison reports eighth inmate death in July; 24th this year