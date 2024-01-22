How to donate blood in honor of fallen Indianapolis law enforcement

In honor of fallen law enforcement, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is hosting its annual blood drive on Tuesday.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, donors can visit the prosecutor's office at 251 E. Ohio St. downtown to give blood. The event is being hosted to commemorate law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The blood drive was launched 13 years ago in response to the demand for donations after the fatal shooting of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer David Moore. Moore was shot during a traffic stop Jan. 23, 2011 and died days later from his injuries. The prosecutor’s office and the Indiana Blood Center (now Versiti Blood Center of Indiana) have continued to host the blood drive ever since, with a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Moore’s killing, a handful of officers have died while on duty, including IMPD officer Rod Bradway, IMPD officer Perry Renn, Southport police officer Lt. Aaron Allan, IMPD officer Breann Leath and Marion County Sheriff’s deputy John Durm.

“Years ago, we saw hundreds of people come together to address the critical need for blood during a tragic and turbulent time for our city— since that day in 2011 we have sadly experienced more loss over the years,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “When honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of our community, there is no better way than by saving a life through a blood donation.”

Walk-ins are welcome for the blood drive. Donors can also schedule an appointment.

