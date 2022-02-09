Donate Blood In Oceanside And Get An Amazon Gift Card: Red Cross

OCEANSIDE, CA — Save lives and get a gift card by donating blood or platelets through the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of the country's blood, issued its first-ever blood crisis in January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe winter weather. About 600 blood drives have been canceled since the start of the year due to the weather, which resulted in nearly 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations, according to the Red Cross.

The organization is urging people to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their community. Anyone who donates in February will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

"Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January, thousands of generous donors have come forward to give, but patient care remains at risk," the Red Cross said in a news release.

"The threat of winter weather continues — as well as ongoing complications posed by the omicron variant — and could further complicate efforts to rebuild the blood supply.

"More donors are needed to make appointments now for the weeks ahead to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to lifesaving blood product transfusions without delay."

Red Cross blood drives are being in Oceanside. See a list of upcoming blood drives below. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a blood drive.



Oceanside

2/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

2/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

2/20/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., New Song Community Church, 3985 Mission Ave.

2/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

2/24/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

Red Cross blood drives are also being held across San Diego County. See a list of upcoming blood drives below.

Cardiff-by-the-Sea

2/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1444 Lake Drive

Carlsbad

2/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real

2/23/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carlsbad High School, 3557 Monroe St.

Chula Vista

2/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

2/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

El Cajon

2/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East County Transitional Living Center, 1527 E Main St.

Encinitas

2/16/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive

2/20/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real

Escondido

2/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Coast Church San Marcos/Escondido, 1451 Montiel Road

2/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

2/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Westfield North County, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway

2/26/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

2/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Emmanuel Faith Community Church, 639 E 17th Ave.

Fallbrook

2/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane

La Jolla

2/16/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Ave.

2/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shiley Fitness Center, 10820 N Torrey Pines Road

Poway

2/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mossy Nissan Poway, 14100 Poway Road

2/21/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Target, 14823 Pomerado Road

Ramona

2/15/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane

San Diego

Red Cross Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C (see RedCrossBlood.org for hours)

2/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., BioMed Realty, 4570 Executive Drive

2/13/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., San Rafael Parish, 17252 Bernardo Center Drive

2/14/2022: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Kyle Kraska's Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive at Town and Country Hotel Mission Valley, 500 Hotel Circle North

2/15/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines, 3835 N. Harbor Drive, Terminal 2

2/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kura Oncology, 12730 High Bluff Drive

2/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Riverwalk Golf Club, 1150 Fashion Valley Road, #1102

2/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., University of San Diego University Center, 5998 Alcala Park

2/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scripps Cottage, 5500 Campanile Drive

2/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., San Diego State University Aztec Walk, 5500 Campanile Drive

San Marcos

2/9/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., California State University San Marcos Kellogg Plaza, 333 S Twin Oaks Valley Road

2/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mission Hills Church, 400 Mission Hills Court

2/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Lodge at Lake San Marcos, 1105 La Bonita Drive

What To Know About Giving Blood. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information or to make an appointment.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can save time by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch