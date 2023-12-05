Donate Blood at an upcoming Adirondack Regional Blood Center Drive

Dec. 5—PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), makes giving blood easy with drives planned throughout the region and convenient Donor Center hours.

The December blood drive schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 5, Malone Fire Department, 2 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, Essex County Department of Social Services, Elizabethtown, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7, Mooers Fire Department, 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, Burke Adult Center, 9 to 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 11, Chateaugay American Legion, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, Bloomingdale Fire Department, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14, Champlain Centre Mall, 2 to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15, Clinton County Government Center, first floor meeting room 8:30 a.m. to 12:30pm

Tuesday, Dec. 19, Ellenburg Knights of Columbus, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, Alice Hyde Medical Center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21, Franklin County Court House, second floor conference room, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, CVPH Laboratory Conference Room, Miner Medical Arts Building, 214 Cornelia St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, Cumberland 12 Cinemas, 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28, Holy Name Parish Center, Ausable Forks, 4 to 7 p.m.

Walk ins are always welcome at the Donor Center, located at 85 Plaza Blvd. It's open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.

A donor card or another form of identification is required to donate. Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.