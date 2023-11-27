Donate to Coats for Kids at The King Firm

TechCrunch

CTS, a U.K.-based provider of managed IT services for law firms and the professional services industry, is experiencing a cybersecurity incident that is causing ongoing widespread disruption across the legal sector. In a statement on its website, the Cheshire-headquartered CTS confirmed it's experiencing a “service outage” resulting from an unspecified cyber incident. While CTS refuses to share details about the incident, industry publication Today’s Conveyancer said that close to 80 law firms are believed to have been affected so far by the upstream cyberattack, leaving firms unable to access their case files since last Wednesday.