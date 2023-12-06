DONATE HERE: Four ways to give to this year's Season for Sharing

Since 1993, The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign has raised funds from readers to support Arizona nonprofits.

As it enters its 30th year, Season for Sharing has raised and given away more than $73 million. Last year, $1.6 million was shared by 158 charities statewide.

The needs grow each year.

There are several ways to donate:

CLICK HERE to donate using the online donation form.

Text “SHARING” to 91-999 and click on the link in the text message.

Go to facebook.com/seasonforsharing and look for "DONATE HERE."

Look for the coupon on Page 4A of The Arizona Republic, clip and mail it to P.O. Box 29250, Phoenix AZ 85038-9250.

Where the money goes

100% of donations and matching funds raised through Jan. 31 go to nonprofits primarily located in Maricopa and Pinal counties, but also around the state. The groups support teachers and students, help struggling families and aid older Arizonans. All overhead and fundraising costs are paid by The Arizona Republic/azcentral.com. Grant recipients are notified by April 1.

Support our partners:

Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust matches donations 50 cents on the dollar up to $100,000.

The Arizona Community Foundation provides the grant application portal and manages the collection of donations and distribution of grants.

Donations can also be made when you purchase a ticket to Las Noches de Las Luminarias at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.

