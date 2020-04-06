You Can Donate A Free Pizza To Healthcare Workers When You Order From Little Caesars

From Delish

In the midst of the global COVID-19 outbreak, Little Caesars announced that it will donate and deliver 1 million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the U.S. over the next few weeks.



The pizza chain announced that it will be delivering pizzas to hospitals, police departments, and fire departments around the U.S. starting this Tuesday at the Detroit Medical Center, located in the company's hometown. The program is a result of the work of Little Caesars, its franchisees, and non-profit Ilitch Charities. These pizzas are expected to provide roughly 4 million meals to these hospital workers and first responders.

In addition, beginning next Monday, when customers use the Little Caesars app or order on LittleCaesars.com, they will also have a “Pie it Forward” option, which will donate a pizza to local hospitals, police, and fire departments when they check out. These pizzas will be served by local Little Caesars franchisees within the next few weeks as well.

“Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes,” Little Caesars President and CEO Dave Scrivano said in the statement: “As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how—by delivering a wholesome meal.”

The chain recently announced contactless delivery and pick-up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. If you're looking for other ways to give back to healthcare workers, you can donate to programs like Pizza Vs. Pandemic, which provides pizzas for local shops to hospitals. You can see a list of restaurants giving free food and drinks to healthcare workers here.

