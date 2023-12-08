Donate meals, toys and even goats at this Kenwood vending machine

A new kind of vending machine where customers can purchase necessities for others is coming to Greater Cincinnati.

Light the World Giving Machines, an initiative started by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, open at Kenwood Towne Centre at noon on Dec. 14. The machines will be located on the mall's first floor near Macy's until Dec. 30.

As part of the annual international campaign, mall visitors will be able to swipe their credit or debit card and buy much-needed supplies for people in Cincinnati and around the world. Items include food, clothing, toys, baby supplies, livestock and more, according to the church's website.

Users can also donate to participating local and global charities with all proceeds going directly to the organizations. Donatable items vary based on participating nonprofits.

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz will host the Giving Machines' grand opening ceremony. Representatives from the local charity partners will also attend.

Since its launch in 2017, Light the World Giving Machines have raised more than $22 million for local and global charities. There are more than 60 machines located around the world this year.

Here are the charities participating in Greater Cincinnati's Giving Machines effort.

Local charities:

Global charities:

