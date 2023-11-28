How to donate to Orlando Sentinel Community News Fund

The Orlando Sentinel Community News Fund helps us provide in-depth reporting and investigations for our valued readers.

Some people have asked how can they donate to the fund? It’s very easy, and you can do it two ways.

You can contribute online with this link to OrlandoSentinel.com/donate.

Or, if you prefer to donate by check, please make payment to Florida Press Foundation.

Mail to:

Florida Press Foundation

1025 Greenwood Blvd. suite 121

Lake Mary, Florida 32746

*** Please note on your letter or check that your want the donation to go to the Orlando Sentinel.

“Readers appreciate when we dig deep to uncover misdeeds that help right wrongs. Investigative reporting takes hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars to report. Your donation will help us do more,” said Julie Anderson, the Editor-in-Chief of the Orlando Sentinel.