Donate winter coats for ‘Coats for Kids and Families Drive!’

Donate coats at the annual Boston 25 Cares Coat Drop-off Day in support of the ‘Coats For Kids and Families Drive’.

The Boston 25 Weather Team will be accepting warm winter coats that are brand new or in good condition on Saturday, December 9th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jordan’s Furniture in Natick. All sizes are needed for kids and adults.

The goal of the drive is to collect over 40,000 warm winter coats for local families in need this season.

Since the program began in 1995, Coats for Kids and Families has collected, cleaned, and distributed over one million coats.

All collected coats stay local! Once coats are collected, Anton’s Cleaners cleans the coats and works with over 90 local distribution partners in Massachusetts to get them to families in need.

Distribution partners include schools, nonprofits, social service agencies, and other approved partners who ensure coats get to families in need, free of charge.

Coats will be collected through January 7 at all Anton’s Cleaners, Enterprise Bank, and Jordans furniture locations.

