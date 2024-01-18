New, donated golf carts aim to make NWSS more accessible
This year, the National Western Stock Show is debuting a new fleet of six, brand new golf carts specifically to transport guests with ADA needs.
Bose's new wireless earbuds have a crazy-looking clip-on design.
Dubai's police force has purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante to use as a patrol car. The SUV packs a 657-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8.
TikTok has shared more about its plans to fight misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, like many of its social media peers, the company’s 2024 efforts will closely resemble what it’s done in the past.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
See how much the 2023 child tax credit is worth, how to claim it on your federal tax return, and differences in the child tax credit 2023 vs. 2022’s credit.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is now predicting the central bank could begin cutting rates in the third quarter — or earlier if inflation drops further.
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he'll need to rebuild a roster that's losing pieces by the day.
Xbox's first games showcase of 2024 starts at 3PM ET on Thursday, and you can watch it right here.
2023 hasn’t been the best year for crypto companies. According to PitchBook data, VC investments in crypto companies are down by 68% in 2023 compared to 2022. To be fair, crypto companies still raised $9.5 billion.
Samsung has integrated some of its native camera features into Instagram and Snapchat, in order to boost the quality of uploaded photos and videos.
After laying off over 1,000 workers across multiple divisions last week and cutting 100 jobs at YouTube, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to its staff warning more layoffs are expected this year.
Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Today as part of its latest Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung announced that its new AI features will also be available on its previous generations of phones including the S23, S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.
These cozy foot warmers are just the ticket when it comes to fighting freezing weather.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.