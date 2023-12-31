Donation center asks for donations ahead of National Blood Donor Month

A blood donation center is asking for donations ahead of National Blood Donor Month.

Blood Assurance in Rome said it is in critical need of donations of all blood types.

As of Friday morning, the nonprofit said it especially needs O-positive and O-negative.

Platelet donations are also needed, according to the nonprofit.

“December and January are always detrimental for community blood centers due to holiday travel, frigid weather, and illnesses, such as the flu,” Blood Assurance CEO J.B. Gaskins said.

To donate, you can sign up here.

