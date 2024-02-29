Donation drive for pets honors fallen K-9 Graffit

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with a statewide pet pantry to honor a fallen K-9.

A year ago, K-9 Graffit was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Colorado School of Mines campus.

Graffit was helping sheriff’s deputies assist the Golden Police Department. The suspect was taken into custody.

Now, to honor the 10-year-old German shepherd, sheriff’s deputies are partnering with Colorado Pet Pantry to collect dog and cat items to help owners going through a tough time.

“Graffit sacrificed his life a year ago,” Colorado Pet Pantry founder Eileen Lambert said. “I know people wanted to honor his memory and give back to other dogs and cats.”

A German shepherd dog with a vest on that says "SHERIFF K-9"

How to donate to dogs, cats in honor of K-9

Suggestions range from food to collars to leashes to toys. Financial donations can be made at ColoradoPetPantry.org/donate.

Locations to drop off items include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Golden, at 200 Jefferson County Parkway.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Donations continue to pour into the department.

“People just wanted to help,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesperson Karlyn Tilley said.

The donation window has been extended until Tuesday, March 5, at 4 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.