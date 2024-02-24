Donation efforts continue to help repair Sorapuru House in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — For nearly 200 years, the Sorapuru home has been a part of St. John the Baptist Parish.

It was built for free people of color in 1825, and within the walls lie many memories.

“We are on the German coast. German immigrants came in, they were farmers, and they started raising produce,” said Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation Executive Director Brian Davis.

Fast forward to 2021, Hurricane Ida blew a large tree on the house damaging it. The repairs were very costly and left the owners with little hope of rebuilding it.

“In so many other parts in the lower missippis river region, those stories have been lost because people have just moved away. That makes it even more important to save this house and these stories,” said Davis.

The story of the home is one of the many reasons he says they couldn’t let the home falter anymore.

Now, The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation has obtained a 25,000 Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative grant to assist with repairs.

“It’s really important to keep the integrity and the stories alive and culture here alive along the river road here in St. John the Baptist alive,” said Davis.

Repairs funded by the grant can only go so far, to keep the home and its story alive, donations are needed.

“It’s an area that is very vulnerable right now for the potential encroachment of industry. We’ve got some estimates from preservation contractors, and we need an additional $45,000 to complete the project,” said Davis.

Davis believes the stories of middle-class free people of color who owned and farmed their land should be told.

Known for being one of less than a dozen surviving French Creole buildings in St. John the Baptist Parish. Once repairs are complete to the Sorapuru house, he sees this as a place where people can come and learn more about what life was like back then.

“Generations have lived here on this land. I think tourists that come here to learn the stories and learn about this part of America’s history could be a benefit to them. Also doesn’t force them out,” said Davis.

To learn more about the project, Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation or make a tax-deductible donation you can visit LTHP.org

