Donations being collected for family following slaying of father and daughter in Battle Creek

In the wake of unimaginable loss, the greater Battle Creek community is wrapping its arms around the Cica family.

On Saturday night, Steven Douglas Cica, 44, and his daughter, Veronica Jean Cica, 22, were fatally shot inside a home in the 200 block of Algonquin Street.

Todd Edward Bolden Jr., 22, has been charged with two counts of open murder and one count of carrying a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection with the fatal shooting.

Stevie and Veronica Cica funeral and memorial, organized by Angie Spears

Angie Spears, a longtime friend of the Cica family, has launched a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help cover funeral expenses and other unexpected costs. As of Wednesday afternoon, the family has received $13,234 in donations. Spears could not be reached for comment Wednesday

"It is unimaginable this time of year to lose one, let alone two family members of such horrible circumstances," Spears wrote on the GoFundMe page. "This family was unprepared for the loss of two members and is in need of help and kindness. Veronica had two children herself to depend on her (and) Stevie had other children and a wife who depended on his income."

Police were initially called to the 200 block of Algonquin Street shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday on reports of vandalism and a fight breaking out. By the time police arrived, the suspect, identified as Bolden, had left the scene, Battle Creek Det. Sgt. Trevor Hoard said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

No assault was reported and no weapon had been seen by witnesses; police only noted property damage, according to Hoard.

Two hours later, at about 6 p.m., police were again called to the same address in the 200 block of Algonquin Street, with the caller indicating someone was trying to break into the home. As Calhoun County 911 dispatchers were on the line with the caller, they believed they heard gunshots.

Algonquin Street in Battle Creek on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Upon arrival, police found Veronica dead inside the home from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Her father, Steven, was also found with gunshot wounds inside the home; LifeCare Ambulance rushed him to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he later died Sunday afternoon.

Bolden voluntarily turned himself in at the Battle Creek Police Department at 1:38 p.m. Sunday. Police have confirmed that Bolden and Veronica "have a child in common."

Bolden is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail without bond on the open murder charges. Open murder includes first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.

A preliminary exam, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause Bolden committed the crime, is scheduled for Jan. 5.

To donate to the Cica family, visit gofundme.com/f/stevie-and-veronica-cica.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Cica family seeks donations after father, daughter's tragic deaths