Donations, cookies and more is how this Topeka woman gives back to the community

"Love is the antidote to pain."

At least that's what Rachel Holthaus lives by and tries to teach others around her when coping with their own struggles.

Holthaus, locally known as the "The Hope Dealer" spends her time by driving her "hope mobile" around town and filling different blessing boxes in the city. She also volunteers time to pick up and donate Crumbl Cookies in those boxes.

Rachel Holthaus' saying "love is the antidote to pain" is printed on shirts she gives out along with filling up blessing boxes around town Tuesday. After suffering through addiction and tragedy, she hopes spreading a positive message around town will inspire others to do the same.

"I just want people to know that there is a better way to cope with things," Holthaus said. "It was something that I wrote from my heart because that was the thing that was keeping me alive. The antidote to my pain was the loving of my kids at that point."

"I especially have a heart for young adults, late teenagers, because me myself, I was a regular middle-class person, but I didn't know that I could use my own voice," she added. "I didn't know that it was okay if I had a different opinion than my parents. I was raised in a very strict photographic family. I've always had my faith, but I was never encouraged to think for myself, have my own voice."

Surviving addiction and tragedies leads to helping others

Holthaus worked as a nurse and earned a master's degree in health care leadership at Baker University.

In 2003, Holthaus' grandmother died, and she began taking sleeping pills occasionally to help herself cope with her feelings. Holthaus said her grandmother was "her person."

"I never used pills every day, but it was a gateway to destruction in my life," Holthaus told The Capital-Journal. "I realized I was taking them to numb my feelings. I kept that secret to myself, because I knew it was not an appropriate way to cope."

Later, in 2013, there was a tragic event in her family that took place. Poor coping skills, addiction and suicidal thoughts led her to drive off the road, Holthaus said.

Rachel Holthaus describes Tuesday how multiple reconstructive surgeries were done to her face after severely injuring herself after driving off the road and through a chain link fence in 2013. She now uses her past tragedies to lift up others as she drives her "hope mobile" filling up blessing boxes across town.

Holthaus wrecked into a chain link fence on a street corner that resulted in part of the chain link fence breaking through her windshield and into the right corner of her mouth, head and through the back windshield of her car, she said in a PaPa Ron podcast on YouTube.

"I've been to the operating (room) 38 times to reconstruct my face, titanium joint in my jaw," said Holthaus, who endured over a year of recovery treatment.

In 2018, after a divorce, Holthaus said she was saved in a gas station restroom by Sgt. Josh Klamm, of the Topeka Police Department behavioral unit.

"So, obviously it was a mental health situation, but I was 'disturbing the peace' essentially, in quotes, is how it got used and officer Josh kicked in the door to where I was," Holthaus said. "That's what it was, because I think I was just kicking and screaming, this is not my life. Who can't see that this isn't right? That kind of thing."

Holthaus said after Klamm rescued her out of the restroom, that's when her life began to change for the better.

Giving back to the community is a sense of peace

Bill Persinger, CEO at Valeo Behavioral Health Care, said Holthaus is a success story because of her own willpower and strength of character.

"That is an amazing and brave recovery path that she has been on," Persinger said. "She is an open door for anybody who needs some inspiration on changing their life for the better. She encourages people to tell their story. A small story or big story, she really helps take away the fear of stigma."

Rachel Holthaus has made it her mission to spread hope in the community as she fills up a blessing box Tuesday outside of KVC Kansas, 419 S.W. 29th Street.

"The Hope Dealer" spends her time by driving her "hope mobile" around town and filling different blessing boxes in the city, picking items up from porches for a foster care resource room, speaking to groups of people about her personal experience from addiction and being a survivor of suicide, and more.

Since May 2022, she also picks up Crumbl Cookies and donates them to TRM Ministries, formerly known as the Topeka Rescue Mission, and the blessing boxes across town.

She said she takes people along in passenger seat rides to experience the love she gets from filling boxes and spreading kindness.

"I tell people to look in the mirror and rate their happiness zero to 10," Holthaus said. "If it is five or less, right there in the middle of yuck ... go out and love on someone in need."

"I think we get so hardened by the world, but people are good and they're kind," she said. "They want to see good kind things happen."

"And they trust me because like I say, when I say, put that stuff on your porch, well, I don't pick it up and then I'll do a video and show something back."

Purses filled with feminine hygiene products and other essentials are created and handed out by Rachel Holthaus, "The Hope Dealer."

'The Hope Dealer' encourages others to 'change the donation culture'

Holthaus encourages people in the community to donate for themselves and "change the donation culture in Top City."

"I see more of it, and that is good, but we can do better," she said. "People want to do; they want to do this. It's just we've needed some organization and a map to it."

Holthaus sells T-Shirts with her message "love is the antidote to pain" on her website rachelthehopedealer.com. For every shirt purchased, she donates one to those in need or who can't afford one.

In January, a GoFundMe was created by John Cantrell, Lori Zook and Casey Richardson to help Holthaus purchase a new "hope mobile" after her first was no longer able to drive. The organizing team raised $1,140 to assist in purchasing a new car for Holthaus.

"People also know that I'm real weird about that, but I wouldn't have wanted somebody just to give me a car outright, like a brand-new car or something," Holthaus said. "I don't want any strings attached. Nobody pays me for what I do."

Persinger said "The Hope Dealer" has shown and helped people to stand tall and be their own voice.

"When she speaks, she speak for hundreds of people," Persinger said. "She has a lot of followers and a lot of people who believe in her work, and we turn to her for inspiration all the time."

