With donations down, Salvation Army asking for last-minute wave of support

Dec. 22—The Salvation Army's red kettles and bell ringers have become a staple of the holiday season.

They appear each November, a reminder of the overwhelming need in the community and a symbol of the generosity of those willing to help. They represent the feelings of love and compassion that abound this time of year, they reflect people's willingness to look out for their neighbors.

And this year, with people still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation, the need for the donations they collect are great.

Unfortunately, with just a few days before Christmas Day arrives, those donations are falling short.

During an online press conference Friday morning, Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division, said red kettle donations in the region are down about 25%.

In Berks County, donations to the Reading Corps are down more than $14,500 from this point last year, while donations to the Boyertown Corps are down more than $28,000.

"This decline comes at a critical time when many Americans are facing increasing, unprecedented hardships," he said.

Ashcraft addressed the media with a plea, asking the public for one more wave of support to meet the staggering need for services.

"We're just asking you to give," he said.

Ashcraft said the drop in red kettle donations reflect a concerning national trend. Giving is down, he said, leaving many nonprofit organization like the Salvation Army questioning how they will continue to provide the services that so many rely on.

At the Salvation Army, those services include providing food, shelter, disaster relief, after-school programs, programming services and summer camps.

Most of those services depend on funding collected during the holiday season. Ashcroft said December constitutes the most significant fundraising period for nonprofits, making up about 26% of their annual donations.

"Donations don't only help now, but during the rest of the year as well," he explained, adding later that a shortfall now will have a major impact on services throughout 2024.

"It's critical to make as much as we can over the next few weeks to alleviate as much need as we can," he said.

Ashcroft said donations can be given to the Salvation Army several ways:

—The red kettles will remain out through Saturday. They accept cash and various types of electronic payments.

—Donations can be made by texting "kettle" to 3133 and selecting your desired ZIP code.

—Donations can be made online by visiting easternusa.salvationarmy.org/eastern-pennsylvania.

—In-person donations can be made at any local Salvation Army office. In Berks, the offices are at 301 S. Fifth St. in Reading and 409 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown.

Ashcroft said donations of any size are welcome, whether it's $5, $500 or 50 cents.

"Every little bit helps," he said, adding that the holiday fundraising effort extends through the end of the year. "We urge all communities to help their neighbors in need."