Donations for flood victims
More donations are coming in for victims of flooding in San Diego over the last few weeks.
More donations are coming in for victims of flooding in San Diego over the last few weeks.
Valentine's Day is also for football lovers.
Here are the best and worst of 2024 Super Bowl commercials.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Tiger Woods and Nike ended their partnership last month after 27 years together.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.
In honor of the forthcoming IM-1 launch, this week I'm highlighting a story I wrote about the mission when SpaceX and Intuitive Machines (finally) announced the date and time for lift-off. Intuitive Machines is hoping to pave the way for commercial success in the nascent lunar economy, with the company saying in the press kit that this mission's success "will lay the groundwork for a burgeoning lunar economy, opening new possibilities for research, commerce, and exploration." Last week, I wrote about Interlune, a stealthy startup founded by ex-Blue Origin leaders that closed $15 million in new funding.
If you loved Blake Lively's look at the big game, you'll be happy to learn that everything she's wearing is under $100.
Whether you're a Swiftie or you're just feeling crafty, you'll get thousands of colorful beads, letters, charms and more.
There's no underestimating Mr. Irrelevant anymore, but the challenge for Brock Purdy will be getting the 49ers back up the hill again.
A user on the Twitter/X alternative Spoutible claims the company deleted their posts after they pushed Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy to be more honest about the nature of its recent security issue. Last week, Bouzy acknowledged a security vulnerability that he said had exposed users' emails and phone numbers at his startup, positioned as a more inclusive, kinder Twitter. In short, this vulnerability was highly exploitable and could have allowed a bad actor to take over a user's account without them knowing, as The Verge reported at the time.
'It’s digital and has a night light, so when I walk into the bathroom at night, I know exactly what time it is,' said the Queen of Country.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend and into buyout season before discussing the suddenly resurgent Golden State Warriors.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.
Say goodbye to gunk and grime, and hello to a tastier cup of joe.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up a full-scale breakdown of Week 17 of the season, when the NBA will take its All-Star break.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for just $10 a pop and so much more.
Devotees of all ages say it's their all-in-one pick for keeping skin hydrated and minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.
The stories you need to start your day: The Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl win, Beyoncé’s country album and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Per the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), 31,159 industrial robots were purchased by North American companies in 2023, down from 44,196. Certainly there are economic factors driving potential sales, going forward, including many industries’ stated hiring issues.
Beauty and personal care brands seized on the spike in female viewership for the NFL, which has partly been attributed to the "Taylor Swift" effect.