Donations help neighborhood ice rink thrive

The Walt Disney Co. had an active year in Central Florida, both within and outside of the Orlando theme parks' walls. Walt Disney World entered the year as one of many attractions regaining footing after the Covid-19 pandemic caused them to shutter for several months in 2020. Most notable, the Walt Disney World Resort on Oct. 1 began celebrations of its 50 anniversary, marking the milestone since the debut of the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando.