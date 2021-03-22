Donations pour in for families of Atlanta shooting victims

  • People hold signs while participating in a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
  • U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speak during a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
  • U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speak during a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
  • Sabrina Bijeaux holds signs while participating in a "Stop Asian Hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
  • Hundreds of people gather in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier, Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)
  • Hundreds of people gather in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier, Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)
  • This October 2015 photo provided by John Michels, left, shows his brother Paul Andre Michels, right, posing with his sister Sarah Michels and himself, in Allen Park, Michigan. Paul Michels was among eight people killed March 16, 2021, in shootings at three Georgia massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (John Michels via AP)
1 / 7

Massage-Business-Shootings

People hold signs while participating in a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
KIMBERLEE KRUESI
·3 min read

Shortly after his mother was killed in the Atlanta-area shootings, Randy Park launched a GoFundMe page asking for $20,000 to pay for funeral expenses. By Sunday, the donations were approaching $3 million.

With many people seeking a way to support the families of the dead, Park's page and others have offered an outlet for tens of thousands of donors, and the accounts have surpassed their goals only days after they were opened.

“I’ve never had a good understanding how much money was worth, but every cent of it will be used only in pure necessity,” wrote Park, son of Hyun Jung Grant, 51, who was one of the eight people killed in the attacks on massage businesses.

Rani Ban contributed to Park just to show kindness.

“It’s important that he knows there are still good people. That’s simply it,” said Ban, who is from the San Francisco Bay Area.

To date, no central fund been created to aid families of the victims — a contrast with some other mass shootings where groups were set up to collect and distribute money to those directly affected.

For example, following the 2017 attack on the Las Vegas Strip that killed 58 people that night and at least two others who died later, a nonprofit corporation was formed to pay $275,000 to the families. The nonprofit stemmed from a GoFundMe account that received more than 90,000 donations.

In 2019, a group of nonprofits organized a relief effort after a gunman opened fire in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people in an attack that police said targeted Mexicans.

For now, donors to victims of the Atlanta shootings must scour individual GoFundMe accounts.

“We all have to stand up for all the innocent lives that fall victim to such reckless hate,” Mallory Spalding wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for Suncha Kim, 69, who was fatally shot in the chest.

The page has seen more than $125,000 in donations in a single day.

“It brings tears to our eyes that you are all standing with us and our beloved halmoni, mother, and wife. Suncha was such a strong, loving presence in all of our lives, and we miss her so much,” the family said in a statement posted on the page.

A page for Delaina Yaun has collected more than $102,000, and one for survivors of Paul Michels has raised more than $57,000. A page for Yong Yue’s family drew more than $94,000.

The donations will help pay for travel for family members who would otherwise be unable to attend funerals.

Yong Yue's family issued a statement less than 24 hours after creating the GoFundMe page that the money would be used to fly her six grandchildren to the funeral, as well to take care of Yue's “business and home affairs.”

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is charged with killing four women at the Atlanta spas and four other people at a massage business about 30 miles (50 kilometers) away in Cherokee County. Seven of the slain were women, and six of them were of Asian descent.

Park's family was the first to launch a GoFundMe page. He explained that he had “no time to grieve” because financial obligations were quickly mounting.

After his page began taking off, others soon followed to raise money for more families.

“To put it bluntly, I can’t believe you guys exist. People I will probably never meet, hear nor express my thanks to. This is simply a change in my life,” Park wrote to the 70,000 people who had contributed as of Sunday afternoon.

Recommended Stories

  • GoFundMe for Atlanta victim's sons tops $2.5 million

    A GoFundMe campaign launched by the son of an Atlanta shooting victim has raised more than $2.5 million from over 37,000 donors, two days after it was created.Why it matters: Hyun Jung Grant, 51, was one of the six Asian women killed during a gunman’s rampage at Gold Spa on Tuesday night. In total, eight people were killed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe single mother mother of two sons' identity was released Friday, along with details about the other victims.In an update after donations topped $1.5 million on Friday, her son Randy Park thanked donors and said, "My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me."What he's saying: In his initial GoFundMe post, Park called his mother "one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today.""Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world."Park requested the funds for basic living necessities, noting: "It is only my brother and I in the United States."On Friday, Park updated the page with a post expressing his gratitude."Thank you everyone and please share whatever care and kindness you have shown here to anyone you know that feels scared or unsure about the world we live in," he added.Of note: A GoFundMe page was set up on Saturday evening by Bobby Peterson, the youngest son of another Atlanta spa shootings victim, 63-year-old Yong Yue. It had raised over $23,000 four hours after the page was created.Money raised will "assist with managing mother's affairs for her home, associated costs for our family to travel to her memorial, as well as going towards her memorial service costs and her personal affairs for the immediate future," per a statement from Peterson.Go deeper: Over 183 organizations join AAPI groups' call for $300M to address anti-Asian violenceEditor's note: This article has been updated with the latest fund-raising details on Park's and Peterson's pages.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'My mother can rest easy': GoFundMe page for sons of Atlanta spa shootings victim Hyun Jung Grant raises more than $2.7 million

    A GoFundMe page for Atlanta spa shootings victim Hyun Jung Grant had raised more than $2.7 million as of Sunday morning for her two sons.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Cyber attack tied to China boosts development bank's chief

    The cyberattack crested just as finance officials from across Latin America were descending on Washington to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Inter-American Development Bank. On Sept. 24, 2019, requests from more than 15,000 internet addresses throughout China flooded the bank’s website, knocking part of it intermittently offline. To unclog the network, the bank took the drastic step of blocking all traffic from China.

  • What did King Edward and Wallis Simpson do after the abdication?

    Meghan and Harry are not the first couple to upend royal tradition, Edward and Wallis forever changed the course of history for the Crown

  • The US and UK look set to resume their pre-Covid growth

    In economics, as in much else, it is always instructive to compare the UK with the US. Much of the time they face similar problems, adopt similar solutions and end up following a similar path. But when they don’t, analysing the differences is often a source of wisdom and understanding. The contrast now with regard to the economic recovery path from Covid is thought-provoking, especially in terms of fiscal policy. The UK has spent and borrowed massively to support the recovery. This year, the Government’s borrowing requirement will be about 18pc of GDP, easily a peacetime record. But, as you will recall, the recent Budget was noticeable for its proposed tax rises in a few years’ time, which will have the effect of tightening fiscal policy to the extent of 1.5pc of GDP. By 2025-26, government borrowing for day-to-day spending is forecast to be down to zero.

  • Photos show mass demonstrations to 'Stop Asian Hate' across the US

    Demonstrations and vigils occurred across the country to pay tribute to the lives lost during the Atlanta area spa shootings last week.

  • The model minority myth says all Asians are successful. Why that's dangerous.

    For years, Cayden Mak and the grassroots community groups he works with knew that attacks against vulnerable Asian seniors in Chinatowns across the country

  • What drivers said after Atlanta Cup race

    Drivers react after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state

    Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast. Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

  • US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise

    The U.S. Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program in the region. The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four countries conduct drills in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. Ships involved include the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, as well as the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island.

  • EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe

    The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday. Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population. The Leiden-based plant which is run by sub-contractor Halix is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Sixers president Daryl Morey: NBA 3-pointers should be worth 2.5 points

    The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.

  • U.S. and China did not form a climate change working group, State Dept. says

    A delegation for the Biden administration "discussed the climate crisis" with Chinese counterparts during talks in Alaska this week, but the two sides did not form a working group on the issue, contrary to a Chinese media report, a State Department spokesperson tells Axios.Driving the news: The report followed the first face-to-face diplomatic meetings between officials from the U.S. and China since the start of Joe Biden's presidency. The talks indicated Biden does not "plan to wholly abandon the Trump administration’s tough tone in discussions with Beijing" writes NBC News.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "More broadly, we know the climate challenge does not get successfully addressed without significant additional action by China," the spokesperson told Axios. "China represents almost 30 percent of global emissions, in addition to its carbon-intensive investments abroad."The spokesperson called Chinese President Xi's promise to achieve net zero emissions before 2060 "a significant step forward," but added that China needs to do more to reach Paris Agreement goals."We will continue to engage China and other key countries as we move forward to address the climate crisis. All countries must raise their ambitions as we move toward COP26 in Glasgow," the spokesperson said.Flashback: U.S. Climate envoy John Kerry in January said that the U.S. must deal with China on climate change as a "critical standalone issue," but that the Biden administration will not stop confronting Beijing on human rights and trade abuses.Go deeper: Democrats see China as a test for RepublicansMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • After testy meeting, China says will discuss climate with US

    China said Saturday it had agreed with the U.S. to take up climate change and a handful of other issues, a sign of small but possible progress at recently concluded talks that were otherwise marked by acrimonious public exchanges over the divisions between the world's two largest economies. China's official Xinhua News Agency said in a dispatch from Alaska, where the two-day meeting wrapped up Friday, that China and the U.S. had decided to set up a working group on climate change and hold talks “to facilitate activities of ... diplomatic and consular missions” and on issues related to each other's journalists.

  • Sen. Duckworth: GA shootings look 'racially motivated'

    "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian-Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation.""It looks racially motivated to me," she said, adding the caveat that she is not a police officer or personally investigating the crimes.Police in Atlanta are still investigating the motive in connection with the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, on Tuesday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

  • Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

    The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda. With the number of migrants surging, administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system. Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House that “at some point” he would go to the border and that he knows what is going on in the border facilities.

  • Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno

    A 20-year-old man led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that ended in tragedy.

  • Sevilla goalkeeper Bono scores dramatic equaliser against Valladolid

    Sevilla's goalkeeper Bono scored an incredible 94th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

  • In City After City, Police Completely Mishandled Black Lives Matter Protests

    For many long weeks last summer, protesters in American cities faced off against their own police forces in what proved to be, for major law enforcement agencies across the country, a startling display of violence and disarray. In Philadelphia, police sprayed tear gas on a crowd of mainly peaceful protesters trapped on an interstate who had nowhere to go and no way to breathe. In Chicago, officers were given arrest kits so old that the plastic handcuffs were decayed or broken. Los Angeles officers were issued highly technical foam-projectile launchers for crowd control, but many of them had only two hours of training; one of the projectiles bloodied the eye of a homeless man in a wheelchair. Nationally, at least eight people were blinded after being hit with police projectiles. Now, months after the demonstrations that followed the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police in May, the full scope of the country’s policing response is becoming clearer. More than a dozen after-action evaluations have been completed, looking at how police departments responded to the demonstrations — some of them chaotic and violent, most peaceful — that broke out in hundreds of cities between late May and the end of August. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In city after city, the reports are a damning indictment of police forces that were poorly trained, heavily militarized and stunningly unprepared for the possibility that large numbers of people would surge into the streets, moved by the graphic images of Floyd’s death under a police officer’s knee. The mistakes transcended geography, staffing levels and financial resources. From mid-size departments like the one in Indianapolis to big-city forces like New York City’s, from top commanders to officers on the beat, police officers nationwide were unprepared to calm the summer’s unrest, and their approaches consistently did the opposite. In many ways, the problems highlighted in the reports are fundamental to modern American policing, a demonstration of the aggressive tactics that had infuriated many of the protesters to begin with. The New York Times reviewed reports by outside investigators, watchdogs and consultants analyzing the police response to protests in nine major cities, including four of the nation’s largest. The Times also reviewed after-action examinations by police departments in five other major cities. Reports in some cities, such as Oakland, California, and Seattle, are not yet completed. In Minneapolis, the city that sparked a national reckoning over policing, the City Council only agreed last month to hire a risk-management company to analyze the city’s response to the protests, despite months of pressure. Almost uniformly, the reports said departments need more training in how to handle large protests. They also offered a range of recommendations to improve outcomes in the future: Departments need to better work with community organizers, including enlisting activists to participate in trainings or consulting with civil rights attorneys on protest-management policies. Leaders need to develop more restrictive guidelines and better supervision of crowd control munitions, such as tear gas. Officers need more training to manage their emotions and aggressions as part of de-escalation strategies. Those first days of protest after Floyd’s killing presented an extraordinary law enforcement challenge, experts say, one that few departments were prepared to tackle. Demonstrations were large, constant and unpredictable, often springing up organically in several neighborhoods at once. While the vast majority of protests were peaceful, in cities like New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, buildings were looted and fires were set, and demonstrators hurled firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. At least six people were killed; hundreds were injured; thousands were arrested. The reports are strikingly similar, a point made by the Indianapolis review, which said that officers’ responses “were not dissimilar to what appears to have occurred in cities around the country.” Of the outside reviews, only the police department in Baltimore was credited with handling protests relatively well. The department deployed officers in ordinary uniforms and encouraged them “to calmly engage in discussion” with protesters, the report said. Reviewers more often found that officers behaved aggressively, wearing riot gear and spraying tear gas or “less-lethal” projectiles in indiscriminate ways, appearing to target peaceful demonstrators and displaying little effort to de-escalate tensions. In places like Indianapolis and Philadelphia, reviewers found, the actions of the officers seemed to make things worse. Departments also were criticized for not planning for protests, despite evidence that they would be large. In Los Angeles, “the lack of adequate planning and preparation caused the Department to be reactive, rather than proactive,” inhibiting the officers’ ability to control the violence committed by small groups of people. As with the protests in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 that culminated in the Capitol riot, police also did not understand how angry people were, in some cases because they lacked resources devoted to intelligence and outreach that would have put them in better touch with their communities. “American police simply were not prepared for the challenge that they faced in terms of planning, logistics, training and police command-and-control supervision,” said Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit that advises departments on management and tactics. Police departments in some cities have fought back against the findings, arguing that officers were asked to confront unruly crowds who lit fires, smashed shop windows and sometimes attacked the police. Business owners, downtown residents and elected leaders demanded a strong response against protesters who were often never held accountable, the police have said. “Heaping blame on police departments while ignoring the criminals who used protests as cover for planned and coordinated violence almost guarantees a repeat of the chaos we saw last summer,” said Patrick J. Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association in New York City. ‘Warrior’ vs. ‘Guardian’ On May 29, Indianapolis police showed up with helmets, face shields, reinforced vests and batons. Protesters told investigators this “made the police look militarized and ready for battle.” At a largely peaceful Chicago protest on May 30, a demonstrator later told the inspector general’s office, the mood shifted when the police arrived. “They were dressed in riot gear,” the protester said. He added: “They had batons in their hands already.” The reports repeatedly blamed police departments for escalating violence instead of taming it. At times, police looked as if they were on the front lines of a war. They often treated all protesters the same, instead of differentiating between peaceful protesters and violent troublemakers. In part, the reports acknowledged, that was because of the chaos. But it was also because the protests pitted demonstrators against officers, who became defensive and emotional in the face of criticism, some reports said. In Portland, where protests continued nightly, police officers used force more than 6,000 times during six months, according to lawyers with the U.S. Department of Justice, which reviewed officers’ actions as part of a previous settlement agreement. The review found that the force sometimes deviated from policy; one officer justified firing a “less-lethal impact munition” at someone who had engaged in “furtive conversation” and then ran away. In Denver, officers used similar “less lethal” weapons against people who yelled about officers’ behavior. Officers also improperly fired projectiles that hit or nearly hit heads and faces, according to the report by the city’s independent police monitor. In Raleigh, North Carolina, a consulting firm that reviewed body cameras and other footage said videos appeared to show officers using pepper spray indiscriminately. None of these findings were new. For decades, criminal justice experts have warned that warrior-like police tactics escalate conflict at protests instead of defusing it. Between 1967 and 1976, three federal commissions investigated protests and riots. All found that police wearing so-called “riot gear” or deploying military-style weapons and tear gas led to the same kind of violence police were supposed to prevent. In 2015, after national protests over the killing by police of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, another presidential task force said police should promote a “guardian” mindset instead of that of a “warrior,” and avoid visible riot gear and military-style formations at protests. U. Reneé Hall, who resigned as the chief of the Dallas Police Department in the aftermath of protests, said the recent assessments have provided a learning opportunity for departments nationwide. “We did the same things and made a lot of the same mistakes,” Hall said. ‘To Be Precise Takes Practice’ For years, only Los Angeles police who were certified and frequently trained to use a 40-millimeter “less lethal” weapon — usually loaded with hard-foam projectiles — could use it to control crowds. In 2017, the weapon’s use was expanded to other officers. But the new training lasted only two hours. It consisted of learning how to manipulate the weapon and firing it a few times at a stationary target. The independent report on the Los Angeles police, commissioned by the City Council, said officers who may have had insufficient training in how to use the weapons fired into dynamic crowds. “To be precise takes practice,” it said. Multiple reports said these projectiles injured people, including the homeless man in a wheelchair. Several reports faulted departments for failing to train officers to de-escalate conflict, control crowds and arrest large numbers of people. In Raleigh, North Carolina, officers said they were supposed to be trained to manage crowds annually, but those trainings were often canceled. Most Portland police officers had not received “any recent skills training in crowd management, de-escalation, procedural justice, crisis prevention, or other critical skills for preventing or minimizing the use of force,” the city’s report found. In Chicago, investigators could not even determine the last time that officers had been trained in mass arrests, but the most recent possible time was likely before a NATO summit meeting in 2012. Confusion in the Ranks The Chicago police response on the night of May 29, when hundreds of people marched through the streets, “was marked by poor coordination, inconsistency, and confusion,” the city’s Office of Inspector General found. The next day, police intelligence suggested that a few hundred protesters would attend a planned demonstration; 30,000 people showed up. Senior police officials in Chicago, when interviewed after the protests ended, still did not know who was in charge of responding to the demonstrations that day. “The accounts of senior leadership on this point were sharply conflicting and profoundly confused,” the report said. The police were supposed to have “mass arrest” kits to take large numbers of people into custody, but many kits were from 2012, the report found. The arrest cards inside the kits were sometimes outdated; the plastic handcuffs in many kits were decayed or broken, a senior police officer later told investigators. Early on May 30, the department’s deputy chief of operations emailed another command staff member requesting 3,000 flex cuffs for the following day. The email recipient gave no indication that the department “could not supply that number of flex cuffs, simply replying ‘[o]kay, will do,’” the report found, describing this as a signal of “a widespread, multifaceted system failure from beginning to end.” Chicago police also did not have enough computers to process large numbers of arrestees. In Los Angeles, police did not have enough buses to transport arrested people — a problem the department has had for a decade — and did not plan appropriately for field jails. Senior law enforcement officers in Cleveland developed plans to manage a large protest but did not share the details with patrol supervisors. Dallas officials said the department had trouble figuring out how to get water to officers on the front lines. The reviews did not examine protesters’ complaints of racial bias in policing. But activists in Indianapolis told reviewers they wanted an acknowledgment by the department that systemic racism exists. The Portland Police Bureau said it was planning anti-racism training for all officers. All told, the reports suggest the likelihood of problems in the event of future protests. The trial now underway in Minneapolis of the officer facing the most serious charges in Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, is one potential trigger. “What we’ve been doing needs to be acknowledged as a failure,” said Norm Stamper, a former police chief in Seattle, who said he made some of the same missteps while trying to contain the World Trade Organization protests in Seattle in 1999, when tear gas unleashed by officers triggered an escalating backlash. Now, he looks back on that moment as one of his greatest regrets in decades in law enforcement. “We continue to make the same mistakes,” Stamper said. “We’ll be doing this time and time again in the years ahead, unless we are ready for a hard assessment.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company