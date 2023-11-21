Donations pour in to help family of 21-year-old pilot killed in Paynes Prairie crash

An online fundraiser in honor of the 21-year-old man killed last week in a plane crash over Paynes Prairie has quickly met its goal.

The GoFundMe was created Friday following the Nov. 14 plane crash that killed Adrien James Valentine, and has raised more than $17,000 as of Tuesday morning.

"Adrien was a gifted and talented young man. A musician, Eagle Scout, pilot, and skydiver. Adrien was working toward his goal of becoming a commercial pilot," the GoFundMe says.

Valentine, the son of Alachua County Fire Rescue Lt. Russell Valentine, was flying near Micanopy and Paynes Prairie just after 2 p.m. when the plane lost contact with airport control towers. Residents that called 911 reported hearing sounds of plane trouble and a possible crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though there were reports of low visibility due to rain.

“Aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in a wooded area,” reads the crash description by the FAA.

Search crews from Alachua and Marion counties were able to locate the plane — a fixed wing single-engine Piper — around 5:15 p.m.

ACSO spokesperson Art Forgey, who was on the scene, said the search was difficult because of the rain.

"The terrain is very rugged, very wet," he said. "The rain is not helping. Everybody here is getting all soaked and you know some of the things that we would normally be able to use at this time we're not able to use: aircrafts, some of the drones, things like that. So right now it's a ground search. It's very rugged territory."

The funds raised will be used to assist with Valentine's funeral expenses and to establish a memorial fund that well help others obtain pilot training.

"My amazing young cousin’s life will be forever remembered by all the wonderful things he accomplished in his short time on this earth. His angel wings will allow him to continue to fly eternally." wrote one GoFundMe contributer.

— Sun reporter Nora O’Neill contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida pilot killed in crash over Paynes Prairie; GoFundMe started