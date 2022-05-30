Donations sought for family of murder victim

May 30—Donations are being sought to help assist with funeral expenses for a former Hunt County resident who reportedly was killed in a Tuesday night shooting in Dallas.

Catherine James has established a GoFundMe page to assist the family of Karli Brumit pay for her funeral.

Brumit had most recently been living in Rowlett and had previously lived in the Greenville area.

"She was from here and people need to know," James said. "She just had a little girl and was doing good."

The Dallas Police Department reported officers responded at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 12000 block of Greenville Avenue in Dallas. When they arrived, they found that Brumit had been shot.

Brumit was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A suspect, Christopher Smith, 45, was taken into custody and charged with a count of murder. As of Thursday afternoon, Smith was in custody, being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

The GoFundMe page had raised a little more than $1,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

"I know times are tough right now, but anything will help," James said on the page.

The GoFundMe page is posted at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1206190250186795/5867569986592162/