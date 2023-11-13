Doncaster man Paul Cousans admits Kelli Bothwell stab murder

A man has admitted murdering a woman found stabbed to death in Doncaster.

Kelli Bothwell, 53, suffered fatal stab wounds at a property in Main Street, Sprotbrough, on 5 August, a post-mortem examination concluded.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, Paul Cousans, 51, pleaded guilty to Ms Bothwell's murder.

Cousans, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, was remanded in custody and is expected to be sentenced at the same court on 31 January 2024.

