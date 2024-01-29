Donchess backs Craig for governor

Jan. 29—MANCHESTER — Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess became the 10th current or former city executive to endorse former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig's Democratic primary bid for governor Monday.

Donchess said he worked with Craig on issues ranging from affordable housing and preventing crime to pursuing more state aid to reduce local property taxes.

"I'm supporting Joyce Craig for governor because it's time for New Hampshire to have a governor who will support local communities and deliver opportunities for Granite Staters to succeed," Donchess said in a statement.

"I've seen her dedication and commitment to solving problems and helping residents."

The pair also backed efforts to bring back commuter rail and to recognize Southern New Hampshire as a Tech Hub for the biomanufacturing industry, one of 31 in the U.S.

"Our state is stronger when we support our cities and towns, and Mayor Donchess knows that he can count on me to support Nashua and every community when I'm governor," Craig said.

Donchess, a Democrat, won a third four-year term as Nashua mayor last November over Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Soucy, a Republican, in the city's nonpartisan election.

Dover Mayor Bob Carrier and Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara are supporting Craig, along with former mayors from Manchester, Berlin, Franklin, Rochester, Claremont and two from Portsmouth.

Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord is opposing Craig in September's primary for governor.

She has nine current or former mayors in her camp.

Concord Mayor Byron Champlin, Claremont Mayor Dale Girard, Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer and Keene Mayor Jay Kahn are backing Warmington, along with two former mayors of Lebanon and Claremont along with former Concord Mayor Jim Bouley.

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and former Senate President Chuck Morse are seeking the Republican nomination to succeed four-term Gov. Chris Sununu, who is stepping down at year's end.

