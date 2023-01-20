Done Deals: Brazilian Sandal Giant Grendene Forms New Joint Venture + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 20, 2023: Brazilian sandal giant Grendene has formed a joint venture with independent investment company 3G Radar to accelerate growth for its portfolio of footwear brands. The new entity, Grendene Global Brands, will draw on 3G Radar’s business management expertise and Grendene’s manufacturing capabilities, and handle the production and operations of eight staple brands: Melissa and Mini Melissa, Ipanema, Rider, Cartago, Zaxy, Grendha and Pega Forte. The joint venture is overseen by CEO Gustavo Assumpcao, whose background includes serving as president of AB Inbev, Mexico, plus 16 years of experience at Anheuser Busch working across revenue management, sales operations, trade marketing and innovation. Among GGB’s overarching goals, it aims to expand and strengthen digital and DTC capabilities, increase the relevance and proximity of the brands to consumers, and rebuild each brand’s infrastructure and basic operating processes, including marketing.

Jan. 13, 2023: Vancouver, British Columbia-based brand Grounded People Apparel Inc. has received a $2.5 million investment from Vancouver-based Right Season Investments Corp. Grounded People strives to be a fair wage and sustainable vegan shoe company. Its first products launched in the fourth quarter of 2021 and include high-top and low-top sneakers made from sustainable, ethically sourced materials, manufactured by fair-trade workers in a 100% vegan factory in Brazil. “Grounded People has come a long way since our founding in 2020, and this investment will enable us to grow our team further, expand our retail and online presence, target international markets and continue building a robust product portfolio that simply and cost-effectively protects our customers and the planet on which we reside,” said Grounded People CEO and co-founder Maximilian Justus in a statement.

Jan. 12, 2023: Oofos and fitness company Exos have entered into a partnership, a two-year agreement that will run through 2024. With the deal, Oofos said in a statement that it will become the exclusive recovery footwear provider to Exos coaches and participating athletes, and will also be part of the company’s 2023 NFL combine training program that is hosted at Exos’ Athlete Performance Institutes. The mission of the partnership, according to Oofos, is to “elevate human performance through personalized support.” With this partnership, Oofos said Exos “is the next momentous step” in bringing its OOfoam impact-absorbing technology to a broader audience. Also, Oofos said it will provide products for the Exos facilities staff and athletes, as well as an opportunity for clients to purchase “as part of their Exos-recommended recovery toolkit.”

Jan. 10, 2023: Emerald, the parent company to Outdoor Retailer, has announced the acquisition of Lodestone Events, a consumer event company that produces the Overland Expo series. Lodestone already partners with Outdoor Retailer on Outdoor Adventure X, Emerald’s first outdoor consumer event. As part of the deal, Lodestone employees will join Emerald and its founders, Lindsay Hubley and Jessica Kirchner, will join the Emerald management team and continue to lead the Overland Expo series and Outdoor Adventure X.

Jan. 05, 2023: Volumental, the footwear technology company focused on helping people get a perfect fit, is launching a self-service version of its size-testing AI product in certain retailers in 2023, following a beta test with Under Armour. This product, which builds upon Volumental’s existing technology for size-testing, allows customers in stores to use the machine themselves instead of working with a store associate. “Our new self-service scanners will bring the same technology that specialty footwear retailers have enjoyed to many more retail segments,” said Alper Aydemir, CEO of Volumental.