‘We’re done dying:’ Georgia NAACP responds to the death of Tyre Nichols

Five police officers are in jail and charged with killing a man in a traffic stop in Memphis. Channel 2 Action News has news reactions to this incident that’s getting people’s attention nationwide.

Tyre Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7, just minutes away from his home. Now, five officers are facing charges in his death.

Nichols’ family held a vigil honoring him the day before officials were set to release body camera video of the incident.

“Two years, after George Floyd, seven years after Jimmy Atchison. We’re still having the same conversation about police accountability,” said Gerald Griggs with the Georgia NAACP.

Griggs said that conversation is back in the spotlight.

“My heart is heavy for what happened to Mr. Nichols,” said Griggs.

Thursday, five former Memphis police officers were charged with the murder of 29-year old Tyre Nichols. Nichols was killed on Jan. 10, during a traffic stop with Memphis police.

The City of Memphis plans on releasing that body cam video on Friday night.

“I would hope that the release of the video would occur a little bit earlier in the day so that activist and people that are going to do peaceful protest would have an opportunity to exercise their First Amendment Rights,” said Griggs.

Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp issued a 15-Day State of Emergency, putting the National Guard on standby. Griggs said he urges the governor to not call the National Guard.

“I strongly urge the governor, one not to call the National Guard, but two if you are calling them, they need body cams on,” said Griggs.

Griggs said they will be peaceful and just want their voices heard.

“This is not about being anti-law enforcement. It’s about being pro justice. Right now, there’s not a lot of justice going on. It seems like it’s ‘just us’. We’re done dying. Done. Until elected officials understand that we are done dying, we will be outside,” said Griggs.

Atlanta Police released the follwoing statement regarding the recent events in Memphis:

We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city. We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.

