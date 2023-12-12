Been there, done that: Is new law to keep slow drivers away from fast lane on I-95 needed?

We here at the Cerabino School of Florida Driving are perplexed by a proposed law that will single out slow highway drivers in the left lane.

While we acknowledge that slow driving in the left lane of I-95 is part of the menu of wrongs one might encounter on a highway mission through South Florida – thoughts and prayers – it is far from the worst behavior and, more importantly, already addressed by law.

Section 316.081 (3) of the Florida Statutes spells this out.

“On a road, street, or highway having two or more lanes allowing movement in the same direction, a driver may not continue to operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane if the driver knows or reasonably should know that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from the rear by a motor vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed,” it says.

Also, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles puts out a brochure devoted to this very subject.

"Drivers must not continue to drive a vehicle in the far left lane when being overtaken by a faster motor vehicle," it says.

So, we need a new law prohibiting slower drivers to travel in the highway’s left lane about as much as we need a new law against driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

But I’m guessing that lawmakers spend a lot of time driving on highways getting to and from Tallahassee. It can be a long trip. And they’re tired of getting stuck behind somebody who’s not driving at least 10 miles over the speed limit in the left lane.

So, they want to double-bag this law that already exists.

The new bill would add another subsection to the existing law that redundantly calls for slow drivers on highways with posted speed limits of 65 miles-per-hour to stay out of the left lane unless they’re using it to pass another slower vehicle.

Yes, it’s frustrating to have a slow driver staying in the highway’s left lane, a circumstance that leads other drivers to do something they shouldn’t do: pass on the right.

But it’s also dangerous to have somebody doing 90 miles an hour on the highway and zooming up on vehicles doing the speed limit, and instead of slowing down, checkerboarding around them like some live-action video game.

Rare is the trip on I-95 these days when you don’t encounter two or more vehicles treating the highway as their private race course.

Double-bag that ubiquitous form of reckless driving. That seems way more urgent than slow pokes in the left lane.

And while you’re at it, here are five more annoying driving habits of South Florida drivers you could also single out for extra abuse, ones that really deserve the extra disapproval.

Number 1: Drivers that leave a trail of debris behind them

These things include aluminum sheeting, sofas, road rocks, sod, and boxes of clothing that were part of a move. It’s hard enough driving on I-95 when the road just has its usual obstacles of traffic cones, pay lane barriers and the remnants of shredded truck tires. Throwing in some pool cleaning equipment or a refrigerator complicates things way too much.

We’ve all had to make sudden lane changes to avoid somebody else’s stuff in the roadway.

Number 2: Exit-lane etiquette violators

If there’s one exit lane from the highway and it’s backed up, the correct thing to do is get in the back of the line and wait your turn.

But too many drivers opt to zoom to the front of the exit line using another lane, and then just try nosing their way into the front of the exit line.

Failing to address this behavior could lead to further trouble with Number 3.

Number 3: Road ragers

It ought to be a traffic violation to stop your car, get out of it, and walk up to another stopped vehicle to discuss with that driver a perceived violation of driver etiquette.

This is doubly true, if the driver stepping out of his vehicle is carrying a baseball bat or a tire iron.

Number 4: Ban all church buses

They’re too unreliable. About the only time you see a church bus is when it’s broken down on the side of the road. They’re moving road hazards.

Either some prayers need to get answered in a more prompt way, or these mechanical boobytraps should be barred from highway travel.

Number 5: Inattentive green arrow awareness

How many times have you been in a long left-turning lane when the light finally turns green, but one or more cars in front of you don’t move because their drivers are engrossed in texting?

This invariably leads to lost time – just enough for the texters to respond to beeped horns, and zoom through the turning arrow, but not enough for you to make the light.

You wait another cycle, then make the left turn, perhaps onto a highway entrance to I-95.

Once there, you’ll look out for construction materials in the roadway, broken down church buses, an impromptu car-race, and road-rage prone state legislators looking to make some time in the left lane on their long trips to Tallahassee.

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the Gannett Newspapers chain.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Bill to keep slow drivers from highway fast lane is nothing new