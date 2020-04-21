'They should have done something': Broad failures fueled Wisconsin's absentee ballot crisis, investigation shows

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – In Lodi and Pewaukee, voters were told the system for requesting absentee ballots crashed.

In Marshfield, Shorewood and Bristol, voters threw up their hands after spending hours in front of computers trying to request a ballot.

In Milwaukee and Green Bay, dozens of couples said one member of their household received a ballot while the other didn’t.

“Nobody cared,” said Brenda Lewis, a 61-year-old Delafield resident who said her local clerk could find no record of her or her husband ever requesting an absentee ballot, even though both of them had.

“They should have done something, some sort of public service (announcement), something, just something,” Lewis said. “But nobody did.”

An investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the PBS series FRONTLINE and Columbia Journalism Investigations into Wisconsin’s missing ballot crisis reveals a system leaking from all sides, buckling under the weight of a global pandemic and partisan bickering that kept the logistics of Election Day up in the air until less than a day before polls opened.

Inadequate computer systems, overwhelmed clerks and misleading ballot information hampered Wisconsin’s historic — and historically troubling — spring election.

With the prospect of COVID-19 persisting into the fall and beyond, and more elections on the calendar ahead of the presidential ballot in November — which could produce triple the number of votes by mail — eyes will remain fixed on Wisconsin.

Election officials have largely blamed the U.S. Postal Service for many of the missing absentee ballots that forced some citizens to don masks and stand in line on Election Day this month, increasing their risk of contracting the potentially fatal disease COVID-19.

But the investigation by the Journal Sentinel, FRONTLINE and Columbia, based on interviews with voters, election officials and political experts, as well as responses from more than 600 people to an online questionnaire, shows the problems went far beyond mailing issues.

People from nearly 100 Wisconsin cities and towns responded to the Journal Sentinel's online request for readers to share their information if they did not receive their absentee ballots. Many said they tried requesting their absentee ballots multiple times.

Some people received too many ballots. Some received empty envelopes. Some gave up trying to navigate the state’s request system. Others got their ballots after Election Day.

Three people — two in Mequon and one in West Allis — said they were mailed duplicate ballots. In Wauwatosa, one couple said they received envelopes with no ballots.

In Milwaukee, three would-be voters said they received a form letter from Mayor Tom Barrett thanking them for requesting an absentee ballot — but not the ballot itself.

Officials sent ballots to college students to dorms they had been forced to vacate. For some Wisconsin residents wintering in New Mexico and Florida, ballots simply never showed up.

Nineteen Wisconsin citizens across eight cities — from New Auburn in the north to Bristol in the south — said they requested absentee ballots only to later be told the system had no record of their applications.

Tom and Altha Arden of South Milwaukee never received their absentee ballots for the spring election. More

“I was not happy,” said Milwaukee resident Tom Arden, 71. He said he and his wife requested absentee ballots two weeks before Election Day but found out from a City Hall staffer that no record of their request existed.

“It wasn’t her fault, but that’s not funny,” Arden said. “It’s damn serious. That’s crazy that they dropped the ball as badly as they did.”

Wisconsin residents can request absentee ballots through letter, email or the state-run MyVote website. For presidential primaries, state law requires clerks to mail ballots within one business day from the time a request is received, if the request is made within 47 days of Election Day.