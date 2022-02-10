What to be done about swim caps for Black hair being barred from Tokyo Olympic swim events
The International Swimming Federation has banned swimming caps designed for natural Black hair for use in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
The International Swimming Federation has banned swimming caps designed for natural Black hair for use in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Zach Braff has responded to the death of Chris Huvane, his longtime manager and best friend who died of an apparent suicide. The actor and filmmaker shared an emotional post on Instagram today, revealing that he “tried and tried” to help Huvane in his years-long battle with depression. “Each time I thought my pep-talk or […]
The new larger plant will bring 900 jobs — with an average wage of $100,000 — to a site just an hour outside of Memphis.
The Black Lake Sturgeon season was over in just 36 minutes on Saturday, with six fish being harvested from the lake that morning.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Lia Thomas has racked up win after win in the pool all season for the University of Pennsylvania, rushing toward the NCAA championships next month with a record-setting season that has only inflamed a debate surrounding her gender. The former male swimmer for the Quakers has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she started her transition in May 2019 with hormone replacement therapy. Except for one podcast interview, the 22-year-old Thomas has not spoken publicly this season.
Shiffrin thanked her boyfriend for his support.
A Team China short track skater has been accused of cheating for allegedly sliding a marker that caused a Canadian opponent to fall during a race on Monday. The moment in the women’s 500-meter quarterfinal was captured in a GIF that went viral on Reddit before being deleted and subsequently reposted. The athlete in question was 28-year-old Kexin Fan, who in the GIF is seen reaching over the leg of another competitor to touch a puck, the marker used in the event.
“Mattress Mack” is known in Houston as a man who loves gambling as much as he loves giving back to his community. He drove to a Louisiana gas station to put his money behind his team pick.
Giambi played for the Royals, Red Sox, Phillies and alongside his brother Jason with the A's.
Food at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is far from the quality athletes desire, but there is a lot of Chinese beer, according to reports.
Lawmakers and others taunt the House minority leader for power-walking his way past a question about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
After he already had the big-air gold medal secured, Norway's Birk Ruud took a victory lap with his country's flag in hand. Judges gave him a humorous score.
Yes, eating cheese with live maggots squirming inside was one challenge for racers this week.
With the 2022 Beijing Olympics now well underway, several countries are having a great time racking up victories and medals, but Team USA is still without a gold medal as the competition enters Wednesday in China.
Have you ever wondered why Auburn University has two mascots, an eagle and a tiger? Well, here is the answer.
The two headliners in the WM Phoenix Open field were asked about Phil Mickelson's recent statement.
EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/ReutersThe 15-year-old figure-skating sensation whose unprecedented quad jumps powered Russia to the team figure skating gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics was reported today to have failed a drug test before competition.The report from the Inside the Games news website naming Kamila Valieva as the athlete at the center of the latest Russian doping scandal came after the International Olympic Committee twice delayed the formal medal ceremony at which she and her five Russian
Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn, now at UCF, was asked about Bryan Harsin on Wednesday.
When Cris Collinsworth calls the Super Bowl on Sunday, it’ll be one of the rare instances when the commentator overtly cares who wins.