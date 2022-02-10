What to be done about swim caps for Black hair being barred from Tokyo Olympic swim events

Associated Press

Lia Thomas has racked up win after win in the pool all season for the University of Pennsylvania, rushing toward the NCAA championships next month with a record-setting season that has only inflamed a debate surrounding her gender. The former male swimmer for the Quakers has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she started her transition in May 2019 with hormone replacement therapy. Except for one podcast interview, the 22-year-old Thomas has not spoken publicly this season.