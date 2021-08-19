'I should have done it:' Unvaccinated man who survived COVID encourages others to get the shot

AKRON, Ohio – Bob Hughes wasn’t against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but he also didn’t think he’d get the virus.

But after developing COVID, which sent him to the hospital for nearly two weeks, put him on a ventilator for three days fighting for his life and led him to spend nearly two more weeks at a rehabilitation facility, the 53-year-old Lodi, Ohio, man wishes he got the vaccine — and wants to encourage others to get vaccinated.

Bob Hughes, who spent 10 days in the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital intensive care unit after getting the COVID-19 virus, including three days on a ventilator, posted this photo of himself on Facebook with a CPAP machine before he was put on a ventilator.

“I went through a lot,” said Hughes in a phone interview from his home, two days after being released from Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital, Edwin Shaw. “There's people who went through a lot more or didn’t come through.”

Hughes said he is slowly getting better, but he is still on oxygen and will require more physical therapy to regain his strength. He gets winded when he walks up stairs and is unsure whether he will fully recuperate. Before COVID, Hughes said, aside from being overweight, he did not have any health issues and was not on any medications.

By not being vaccinated against the virus, people are taking a risk, said the father of three adult children and grandfather of four (with one more on the way).

“You never know. You're gambling with ‘Hey, hopefully I’ll get the easy kind and I won’t get too sick.’ You're gambling with your life. I would definitely say everybody should get the vaccine,” said Hughes.

'I was one of the stubborn people'

Hughes, who was between jobs when he was hospitalized for COVID and had most recently worked at a gas station, said he didn’t see a rush to get the vaccine.

“I was one of the stubborn people. I went this long and traveled here and there and worked at a gas station with dirty money,” he said.

Hughes said he mostly wore masks when he was out in public since he was unvaccinated.

In retrospect, Hughes says, "if I would have gotten the shot, I probably would haven’t have had half of what I went through. The shot would have saved a lot of time and a lot of hassle.”

Story continues

Bob Hughes gets settled into the car with his oxygen tank to head home on Sunday.

Doctors told Hughes they can’t tell him whether he will fully recuperate from his bout with COVID-19 or if he will be considered a “long-haul” patient, with long-term problems.

Hughes’ fiancée, Dawn Halada, got her first Pfizer vaccine while he was hospitalized.

Halada had quarantined away from Hughes in their house as soon as he started showing symptoms around the second week of July.

“While I was in the hospital, I pretty much told her she needs to go and get it done. Somehow she evaded the actual COVID. She had no symptoms, no nothing,” he said.

Hughes is unsure where he contracted COVID, but suspects it was while he was visiting a nephew and his family in Florida in early July. He said he felt a little under the weather before he left for the trip, but it wasn’t anything major. He masked on the plane to and from Florida.

When he returned home, he started feeling flu-like symptoms and lost his appetite.

His nephew told Hughes that he also didn’t feel well. Hughes said he is unsure if the nephew and family were vaccinated. The nephew ended up developing COVID, as did a few friends, but did not have severe cases.

Hughes bought an at-home COVID test, which came back positive. Since he didn’t have a regular doctor, he called a telehealth provider and was prescribed some steroids to help his breathing and told to rest.

But Hughes continued to feel worse, sleeping more and losing energy, and his breathing was becoming shallow.

Hughes said he knew he needed to go to the emergency room. His fiancée drove him to a local hospital, and from there he was taken to the ICU at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.

Physical therapist Bill Motter works with Bob Hughes at Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital, Edwin Shaw, on Saturday.

Roughest days in hospital are a blur

Hughes said some of the next days are a little murky, since he was unconscious, so he is relying on what his doctors have told him and his fiancée and oldest daughter, who came to visit.

“‘You’re barely breathing on your own now. We need to intubate you and it’s going to get more serious,’” Hughes said his doctors told him after days in the hospital.

He added: “After that, I was sedated and intubated and I didn't wake up for three and a half days. They... rolled me on my stomach to get my lungs to work with oxygen.”

When Hughes woke up, doctors said he was breathing better on his own and they could take the breathing tube out.

But the doctors also told Hughes that while he was on the ventilator, “I was borderline close to not coming back. For the first couple of days I was intubated, nothing was improving and basically for some miraculous reason that next day, everything started happening and stuff started clearing out,” he said.

He spent 10 days at the hospital and then was transferred to Edwin Shaw, where he received physical and occupational therapy for 12 days.

He left Sunday and begins outpatient therapy Wednesday.

Bob Hughes works on some physical therapy exercises at Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital, Edwin Shaw, on Saturday.

Encouraging others to get the shot

Hughes is trying to use his story to convince others to get the vaccine. His doctors want him to wait a few months after his recovery, and he intends on getting the vaccine as soon as he can. He also said he will continue to mask if he leaves the house.

Hughes posted on his Facebook page, imploring others to get the vaccine.

“I'd hate for anyone to go through what I went through,” he said Tuesday.

Hughes has also reached out to friends to get the shot. He’s heard from at least one who got vaccinated after hearing his story.

“This just doesn’t affect me. It affects my family. I've already lived through a month. It could be six more months that I can’t work because I can’t stand,” Hughes said.

“Now I feel like I was stupid. I should have done it."

Follow Beacon Journal staff reporter Betty Lin-Fisher on Twitter: @blinfisherABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Unvaccinated man hospitalized with COVID urges others to get vaccine