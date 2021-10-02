'I can get this done': White House digs in on negotiations as Biden agenda hangs in balance

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON – After a whirlwind week of negotiations between Democrats trying to enact two central pieces of President Joe Biden's agenda, the White House and congressional leaders are doubling down on their commitment to pass the bills amid intra-party conflict.

"I believe I can get this done," Biden told a crowd of reporters on Saturday before boarding a flight on Marine One to Wilmington, Delaware. "I believe, when the American people are aware of what's in it, we can get it done."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure agreement passed in the Senate after it became clear that leadership couldn't muster the votes for the bill to succeed amid debate over a much larger package that would expand the nation's social safety net.

“Clearly, the bipartisan infrastructure bill will pass once we have agreement on the reconciliation bill," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues on Saturday morning, while cautioning that "more time was needed to reach our goal of passing both bills, which we will."

More: Congress is still at odds over Biden's infrastructure, budget plan. What would a deal mean for the president?

A lack of trust between moderate and progressive factions in the party has forced Biden, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to engage in a careful balancing act to ensure that the party delivers on its promised legislation.

The tense discussions and uncertainty surrounding the process have mounted pressure on Biden especially, who campaigned on a promise to show that democracy and government can deliver results. As party leaders redouble their efforts to enact his agenda, the Biden administration is betting it all that he can follow through.

Talks stall as deadlines pass

Several hold-out moderate House Democrats, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Kristin Sinema, D-Ariz., had pushed for a vote on the infrastructure bill by Sep. 27, arguing it is a good bill that should be passed immediately.

Progressive House Democrats, meanwhile, said they wouldn't support an infrastructure vote unless it was clear that the party's other priority legislation, a social spending package last billed at $3.5 trillion over a decade, would also be guaranteed to pass both chambers.

In early September, Pelosi brokered an agreement that promised a vote on infrastructure by that date while also passing a motion to begin crafting a larger reconciliation bill.

Congress successfully avoided a government shutdown on Thursday by passing a resolution to fund the federal government through December.

The Senate also cleared a short-term extension of the federal highway program Saturday and sent it to Biden for his signature. The highway program expired Thursday at midnight, for lack of approval of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Transportation Department said about 3,700 workers were furloughed Friday. The Senate approved the 30-day extension by unanimous consent.

More: Democrat dust-up over infrastructure underscores Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema's hold on Biden's agenda

White House digs in on negotiations

The White House was gearing up for another round of negotiations, and Biden himself is expected to wade further into talks this coming week, wooing lawmakers and acting as a peacemaker in the party.

Biden has been clear about the poor mood among many legislators at the moment as well but argued it was a part of the process.

“Everybody is frustrated. That's part of government, being frustrated," Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House.

On Friday evening, Biden projected similar confidence while leaving a huddle of House Democrats on Capitol Hill.

“It doesn't matter whether it's in six minutes, six days, or in six weeks. We're going to get it done,” he told a gathered group of reporters.

Biden left that meeting "with the firm belief that there was a shared commitment from across the Democratic Caucus to deliver for the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a Saturday morning statement.

Psaki added the White House is continuing negotiations with lawmakers in both chambers of Congress through the weekend. Biden, who will again host lawmakers for talks at the White House in the coming week, is taking his pitch for the two bills on the road, according to the White House.

More: Nancy Pelosi's ability to mend Democratic differences is being put to the test with infrastructure vote

The White House expects the next round of negotiations to further shrink the scope of the budget reconciliation measure, a process that will be hard to stomach for many progressives and the White House itself.

"It's clear, as numbers come down, which they will, that there will be cuts to different components," Psaki said Thursday. "That's just the nature of the totals here. But we'll leave those conversations private."

Manchin, a pivotal Senate vote, revealed last week that he was only comfortable with a reconciliation package of $1.5 trillion, far short of what most in the party support. The new threshold has forced Biden aides and lawmakers to grapple with what provisions to cut.

Moderates fume over infrastructure vote

Pelosi's decision to delay a vote on the infrastructure bill has been lambasted by moderates in both chambers of Congress.

On Saturday, Sinema called the delay an "inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country."

She further called progressive's actions an “ineffective stunt to gain leverage over a separate proposal” that “betrays the trust the American people have placed" in Congress.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who has led a group of nine House Democrats in talks with Pelosi over passing the bill, argued that "a small far-left faction" of Democrats "blocked a critical vote" on part of Biden's agenda.

"This far left faction is willing to put the President’s entire agenda, including this historic bipartisan infrastructure package, at risk," Gottheimer wrote. "They’ve put civility and bipartisan governing at risk."

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., criticized a "misguided effort" by progressives "to vote against a very good infrastructure bill. I hope my colleagues will reconsider their approach."

Murphy added that she supports a reconciliation package that is "bold," "fiscally disciplined" and that prioritizes climate change. "There is no – zero – linkage between these two bills in my mind," she continued.

Progressives feeling momentum

After successfully delaying a vote on the infrastructure bill, progressives are gearing up to keep as many of their priorities in the larger social spending package. Feeling momentum, several progressive lawmakers have expressed confidence ahead of the next round of talks.

“Out of respect for our colleagues who support the bills and out of recognition for the need for both, I would not bring(tnfrastructure bill) to the floor to fail," Pelosi wrote in her letter to members.

"We are at the table to try and deliver both things, and I believe that we will," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Progressive House Caucus, on Thursday evening.

Progressives are further painting themselves as defenders of Biden's agenda, arguing the majority of his promises are tied to the larger reconciliation package.

"If we pass the infrastructure bill alone, we are not even accomplishing 10% of his agenda," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said Thursday. "The majority of the agenda that the president ran on that delivered us the House, the Senate and the White House is in the Build Back Better agenda. If we fail to deliver on that promise, we have failed the American people.

Follow Matthew Brown online @mrbrownsir.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White House digs in on negotiations over Biden's agenda

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-White House, top Democrats agree to boost carbon capture credit in budget bill -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House and top Democratic lawmakers have agreed to boost a tax credit for industrial carbon capture projects in a deal that could help solidify support for the budget reconciliation bill at the heart of President Joe Biden's economic agenda, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The agreement worked out by White House officials and lawmakers, including Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse and some of their counterparts in the House, would raise the so-called 45-Q tax credit for carbon capture projects in heavy industry, such as cement and steel plants, to $85 per metric ton, up from $50.

  • US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday. The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations. The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as AUKUS, which canceled a multibillion-dollar Australian-France submarine deal.

  • Democratic leaders have lost their mojo

    Analysis: In trying to enact President Joe Biden's agenda, party leaders are finding that they don't have the influence they once did on the rank and file.

  • Biden slams 'irresponsible' Republican effort to block an increase to the debt limit, potentially pushing the US to an unprecedented and catastrophic default

    Biden said on Saturday that "everybody is frustrated" following a week of setbacks and squabbles over the debt limit and his economic agenda.

  • Lisa Murkowski Files Paperwork Signaling 2022 Senate Run

    The Alaska Republican has been mum on whether she'll seek reelection. It sure looks like she'll be running for a fourth term.

  • Senate passes short-term highway funding extension

    The Senate passed a 30-day, short-term extension of federal highway programs on Saturday, sending the legislation to President Biden, who is expected to sign.Why it matters: Roughly 3,700 Transportation Department employees were temporarily furloughed after Congress failed to reauthorize the programs because Republicans rejected the legislation on Friday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Senate's passage of the bill and Biden'

  • SNL 2021: How to watch the new season when it returns tonight

    Season 47 gets started on 2 October

  • Biden signs last-minute deal to avert government shutdown

    President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed a deal the House and Senate passed earlier in the day to avert a government shutdown that would have affected hundreds of thousands of federal workers and slammed an economy still struggling to recover from the pandemic, all with just hours left to stave off a crisis. Under the deal, announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, senators dispensed with a handful of Republican amendments and then approved, 65-35, a temporary funding bill that not only averts a shutdown until Dec. 3, but also includes $28.6 billion in disaster aid for states ravaged by extreme weather and $6.3 billion to further assist Afghan refugees. According to the White House, H.R. 5305 -- the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act -- "provides fiscal year 2022 appropriations to Federal agencies through December 3."

  • President Biden says he'll "work like hell" to pass infrastructure and social programs spending bills

    President Biden says he'll "work like hell" to pass both of his agenda-defining spending bills. Negotiations are still underway, as progressive and moderate Democrats remain deadlocked on how to move forward. Bill Hoagland, senior vice president of the Bipartisan Policy Center, joined CBSN to discuss both pieces of legislation.

  • 'SNL' returns for season 47 with Kim Kardashian West as host

    Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will also serve as hosts of the upcoming season.

  • U.S. administers nearly 394.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 393,756,866 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 477,069,555 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 4.74 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • The ultimate recipes for chocolate-lovers

    Everything from chocolate-infused breakfasts to decadent chocolate desserts.

  • Rob Gronkowski injury: TE likely to play in Patriots-Bucs, per report

    Rob Gronkowski hasn't practiced all week due to a rib injury, but it sounds like that won't keep him sidelined for the Buccaneers' game against the Patriots in New England this weekend.

  • U.S. administers nearly 394 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 392,909,995 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 474,245,945 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 4.36 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • What's happening in Congress right now will have a big impact on the economy and American families

    WASHINGTON - What's happening right now in Congress has major implications for the fate of the U.S. economy - and many Americans' pocketbooks. There are four big things happening at once, which is what makes this so complicated and consequential. First of all, Congress needed to approve a budget so the federal government can keep operating after Sept. 30. Lawmakers did that Thursday, avoiding a government shutdown by only a few hours. The second issue is the "debt ceiling." If that isn't lifted

  • Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

    The Supreme Court justice is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms, the court said Friday.

  • Social Security Payments Could Be Greatly Impacted If Debt Ceiling Not Raised

    After a year of unprecedented stimulus program spending, the country has reached its debt limit. Now, if Congress does not suspend or raise the debt ceiling, it risks missing payments to both Social...

  • Should You Prepare For a Housing Market Crash in 2021?

    Will there be a housing market crash in 2021? A majority of experts think not. "People are saying we're in a housing bubble, but I don't think the term housing bubble is the right description," said...

  • Kaley Cuoco Is *All Of Us* While Pushing Through A Tough Workout 🥵

    Kaley Cuoco, 35, flexes her strong abs, legs, and butt during a tough workout, and her reaction is so relatable. The actress works out early with her trainer.

  • Border Patrol horse unit 'alive and well' in Del Rio despite Psaki suspension claim

    Border Patrol’s horse patrol unit in Del Rio, Texas, is “alive and well,” operating daily despite a White House claim that mounted agents had been pulled from their saddles following false abuse allegations, two officials told the Washington Examiner.