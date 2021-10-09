Has Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Donegal Group's (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) stock increased by 3.1% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Donegal Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Donegal Group is:

9.7% = US$53m ÷ US$550m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Donegal Group's Earnings Growth And 9.7% ROE

At first glance, Donegal Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Particularly, the exceptional 27% net income growth seen by Donegal Group over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Donegal Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DGIC.A? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Donegal Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Donegal Group is 35%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 65%. So it seems that Donegal Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Donegal Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 48% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 7.5%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Donegal Group has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

