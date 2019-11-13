The Donegal Investment Group (ISE:DQ7A) Share Price Is Up 93% And Shareholders Are Holding On

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Donegal Investment Group plc (ISE:DQ7A) shareholders have seen the share price rise 93% over three years, well in excess of the market return (18%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 19% in the last year.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Donegal Investment Group was able to grow its EPS at 26% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 24% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Donegal Investment Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Donegal Investment Group's TSR of 95% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Donegal Investment Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Donegal Investment Group by clicking this link.

