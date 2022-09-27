Donegal Township man sentenced for assault of child

Sep. 26—A Donegal Township man was sentenced Monday to 22 to 44 months in a state prison for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged child.

Ronald W. Kern, 81, was ordered to spend an additional five years on probation after the prison term. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault of a person with a mental disability.

The April 17 assault was reported to a relative by the child.

A victim impact statement authored by a life skills teacher read aloud in court by Assistant District Attorney Judith Petrush indicated that the child has cerebral palsy and autism.

"The victim is a lost and changed person," Petrush read from the statement. "The defendant took away the victim's innocence, childhood and passion for life."

The child now is fearful, has difficulty concentrating on school work and is suspicious of everyone, especially men, according to the statement. The teacher said Kern should face a harsh punishment and have his freedoms taken away while calling him a danger to all children.

"(The child) is now afraid to leave her house and just be a kid," the statement said.

Kern declined to say anything prior to being sentenced.

