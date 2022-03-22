Donerail launches proxy fight at Turtle Beach, seeks to oust entire board

Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donerail Group is working with another asset manager to oust gaming equipment company Turtle Beach Corp's entire board and has nominated six directors to staunch a steady share price drop, the investment firm wrote to other shareholders.

Donerail formally launched a proxy fight and identified its six candidates, who have expertise in gaming, capital allocation and strategic transactions. It said it has a detailed operating plan to put Turtle Beach on par with rivals. The slate includes William Wyatt, who co-founded Donerail with Wes Calvert in 2018 after both spent years at activist firm Starboard Value.

Wyatt told investors his firm took "the extraordinary step" of trying to replace all directors because Turtle Beach's share price has tumbled some 60% since current management took over eight years ago. He also criticized Turtle Beach's capital allocation and corporate governance in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

"With the right leadership and strategy in place, we believe that Turtle Beach can be a growing industry powerhouse. Unfortunately, the Company currently has neither," the letter said.

A Turtle Beach spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Trying to take control of a board is considered a very aggressive step, but a number of activist investors are trying it and some like Mantle Ridge have recently succeeded.

Donerail formed a group with investment advisory firm SCW Capital Management, and the two jointly own 8.5% of Turtle Beach, ranking them among the company's biggest shareholders.

The proxy contest marks the latest twist in a long-running saga after Donerail initially called on the maker of gaming headsets and controllers to put itself up for sale and then became a bidder, offering as much as $36.50. Reuters previously reported that Donerail abandoned the bid this month.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A balanced approach that pursues both growth and dividend income can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • An inverted yield curve is likely after the Fed raised interest rates. Here's what that means and why it signals a recession may be imminent.

    The difference between 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields is just 21 basis points, while 5- and 10-year rates are already slightly inverted.

  • Lost Money During the 2022 Stock Market Correction? It Could Work to Your Advantage.

    While stocks happened to rally late last week, many investors are still seeing losses in their portfolios. Now if you haven't sold off investments since the start of the recent downturn, you may only be looking at losses on screen. You may be able to use those losses strategically to pave the way for other gains.

  • Russia staves off default by sending dollar bond payments to creditors, but it now faces a $4.6 billion challenge

    Russia must cough up a further $615 million this month before a major $2 billion payment in April, according to JPMorgan.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Alibaba upsizes share buyback by two-thirds to record $25 billion

    Alibaba shares, which have more than halved in the past year, surged on the news and closed up 11%. This is the second time Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has expanded its buyback programme in a year. "The upsized share buyback underscores our confidence in Alibaba's long-term, sustainable growth potential and value creation," Deputy Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • This Is the Ideal Number of Bank Accounts To Have, According To Experts

    It's common knowledge, at least in the U.S., that you should have a bank account to keep your money in a safe, secure place. Having multiple bank accounts can help you keep things separate, making it...

  • Buffett buys insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion

    STORY: Striking his biggest deal in six years, Warren Buffett said on Monday that his Berkshire Hathaway will buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion, just weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire lamented a lack of good investment opportunities.The deal expands Buffett's large portfolio of insurers, which includes Geico, and is one of the five largest in Berkshire's history.It’s Buffett's first multi-billion-dollar deal since the 2020 acquisition of Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission business and his biggest since the nearly $35 billion purchase of aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Controls in 2016.The deal will help Buffett put some of Berkshire's $146.7 billion in cash to use.Buffett agreed to pay nearly $850 per share of Alleghany, a 25% premium over Friday's closing price. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory and Alleghany shareholder approvals. The company would operate as an independent unit of Berkshire.Insurance typically generates more than 20% of operating profit at Berkshire, whose dozens of businesses also include the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Dairy Queen ice cream.

  • Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Bitcoin Cash, Cardano increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 3.66% to $330.15. Seven additional currencies posted increases Monday.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.