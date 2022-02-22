  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are Donetsk and Luhansk, the 2 separatist regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized as independent states

Kelsey Vlamis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Ukrainian Servicemen are seen outside of Donetsk, Ukraine on February 01, 2022.
Ukrainian Servicemen are seen outside of Donetsk, Ukraine on February 01, 2022.Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Russia recognized two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states on Monday.

  • Ukraine has been fighting Kremlin-backed rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014.

  • The move drew swift condemnation from the West and was seen as a pretext for war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk, two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, as independent states, drawing swift condemnations from the West and promises of sanctions.

Putin also ordered troops into the regions for a "peacekeeping" operation, the details of which were not immediately clear. Ukraine has been fighting Kremlin-backed rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014. Russia has denied having its own troops on the ground in the regions, despite evidence of their presence.

US officials have long warned that Russia would seek a pretext to war before launching an invasion in Ukraine. Putin claimed last week, without evidence, that "genocide" was happening in the province of Donbas, where Donetsk and Luhansk are located. In 2014, Russia justified military intervention in Donbas by claiming ethnic Russians were being threatened, assertions the US adamantly denied.

In response to Putin's actions on Monday, the White House said it would move quickly to impose sanctions on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, as well as anyone operating in those areas.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine official: separatists acting on Russia's orders

    The two Russian-backed, self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions are at the centre of a surge in tensions between Moscow and the West over a vast Russian military buildup near Ukraine.The OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission that is deployed in the conflict zone said it had logged 553 explosions in Donetsk.A further 860 were reported in neighbouring Luhansk."This is part of their plan, I can say for sure, it follows a scenario. Scenario written in Moscow and they (the separatists) just follow it,"Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said."For the past three days the front-line zones have been under fire. The enemy does all that is possible to force us to fire at populated areas by positioning the artillery in between buildings inhabited by people. All in order to then accuse us of genocide, of killing the people of Donbas," commander of the joint forces Oleksandr Pavliuk accompanying Danilov on his trio said.Western countries have said they think the shelling, which began on Thursday and intensified since, could be part of an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin's government to create a pretext to justify an attack on Ukraine.Russia says it has no such intention and accuses the West of irresponsible fear-mongering.

  • Putin to recognize independence of Ukraine rebel regions: What it means

    A panel of political and foreign experts discuss Vladimir Putin’s television address, including his decision to recognize two Russia-controlled separatist regions in Ukraine.

  • Putin orders Russian troops to eastern Ukraine for 'peacekeeping' operation, a major escalation towards a war

    Putin made the order in a decree recognizing the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

  • Explainer-What will Russian recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions mean?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told the French and German leaders on Monday that he planned to sign a decree recognising two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. Here's a look at the implications for the wider crisis, in which the United States says Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine with a force of up to 190,000 troops it has massed near its neighbour's borders. WHAT ARE THE BREAKAWAY REGIONS?

  • What it means for Russia to recognize independence of Ukrainian regions

    What it means for Russia to recognize independence of Ukrainian regions

  • Ukrainian journalist punches MP and gets him in headlock during TV panel show

    The pair ended up wrestling each other on the floor

  • Prince Andrew and Prince Charles 'need' a war in Ukraine, says Russian state TV

    Prince Andrew and Prince Charles are among those who "need" a war in Ukraine, a Russian state TV presenter has claimed as part of an ongoing propaganda campaign to blame the Ukraine crisis on the West.

  • Thousands Crowd SF Chinatown for New Year Festival and Parade

    After a 2-year hiatus, the San Francisco Chinese New Year festival and parade brought tens of thousands to the city Saturday for a triumphant return from a pandemic depression. Max Darrow reports. (2-19-22)

  • WATCH: Nathan Chen Backflips His Way Through Final Olympic Performance in 2022

    Nathan Chens final performance of the 2022 Winter Olympics took place at the Exhibition Gala on Saturday, Feb. 19.

  • California bills addressing street harassment seek to make public spaces safer for vulnerable people

    Nonprofit groups have helped California legislators in crafting two new bills that would help raise awareness and curb violence against women and other vulnerable groups in public areas. Introduced on Thursday, the proposed initiatives are among the first of their kind in the U.S. to address street harassment as a public health issue rather than a criminal one. The bills aim to lessen street harassment through “data-driven solutions based on the ridership experiences of women and other vulnerable communities,” according to a press release about the bills.

  • Russian Troops Ordered To Separatist Regions Of Ukraine As Joe Biden’s White House Vows To Begin Sanctions

    The news focus on Presidents Day was of Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin, as he ordered troops to enter two separatist regions of Ukraine for “peacekeeping” purposes after he recognized their independence. Cable news networks carried parts of Putin’s speech, with his move viewed by correspondents and foreign policy analysts as another step toward war. The […]

  • Latest satellite images show shift in Russian military activity near Ukraine

    New satellite images by Maxar Technologies collected over the weekend show an apparent shift in Russia's military deployment around Ukraine as officials continue to warn about an impending invasion, according to The New York Times. Some smaller deployments are now visible with several units shown to be on training grounds or outside of bases.Most of the locations are in Russia's Belgorod area, which is 25 miles from Ukraine's boarder in western...

  • Tom Holland says reports that he bought a new house in London with Zendaya are 'completely false'

    The "Uncharted" actor reacted to the recent reports about him and his "Spider-Man" costar during an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

  • Megan Fox Had the Funniest Reaction to Being Called MGK's "Wife" at the NBA All-Star Game

    Megan Fox was accidentally called Machine Gun Kelly's wife at the NBA All-Stars Game and she had the funniest reaction.

  • Putin Recognizes Independence of Ukraine Breakaway Regions

    Debra Alfarone reports on Putin's recognition of breakaway Eastern Ukraine regions jeopardizing possibility of diplomatic solution (2-21-2022)

  • Judge backs permit for FPL’s Turkey Point canals, rejects concerns about Keys well fields

    Rejecting arguments about threats to Monroe County’s water supply and Biscayne Bay, an administrative law judge has ruled the state should renew a permit for a massive canal system at a Florida Power & Light plant in Miami-Dade County.

  • U.S. embassy in Moscow urges Americans to avoid crowds, cites "threats of attacks" in major urban areas

    The U.S. embassy in Moscow on Sunday issued a security warning regarding possible threats to Americans in Moscow and St. Petersburg.Driving the news: "According to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," according to the alert.Get market news worthy of your time

  • Putin orders Russian forces into Ukraine's breakaway regions

    The U.S. warned last week that recognizing the self-declared "People's Republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk would violate international law and would "necessitate a swift and firm response" from America and its allies.

  • Putin orders troops to breakaway Ukraine regions

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered troops to Ukraine's separatist regions to carry out "peacekeeping functions" hours after stoking global condemnation for signaling his intention to recognize the breakaway areas.In decrees released late Monday, Putin ordered his defense ministry to send forces to maintain peace in the two separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, The New York Times reported. However, it was not...

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.