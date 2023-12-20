Donetsk Oblast: Pensioner wounded in Krasnohorivka, fire station damaged in Toretsk – photo

Russians bombarded Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 20 December, injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Suspilne with reference to Anastasia Miedviedieva, spokeswoman for Donetsk Oblast prosecutor's office

Quote: "For the second day in a row, Russian troops have been bombarding Krasnohorivka with artillery. This morning, a 70-year-old pensioner was wounded in an attack by Russian troops. She was provided with qualified medical assistance."

Details: A fire station in Toretsk was damaged by Russian bombardment. There were no casualties among the personnel.

Quote: "This evening, Russian troops bombarded the city of Toretsk. The blast wave damaged the window glazing and interior of the building of a fire station of the State Emergency Service."

The fire station in Toretsk was damaged by Russian shelling.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

