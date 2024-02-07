Donetsk People's Republic's militants sentence 33 Ukrainian servicemen from 27 to 29 years in prison

The Russia-controlled "Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic" has sentenced 33 Ukrainian servicemen from the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy and the 17th Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 27 to 29 years in a maximum security colony.

Source: Radio Liberty; Russian Prosecutor General's Office; Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russian side claims that the defendants in the case were found guilty under articles on cruel treatment of civilians, murder, attempted murder and intentional damage to property.

Allegedly, from 24 February to 10 March 2022, the Ukrainian military bombarded residential buildings in the settlements of Sartana, Sakhanka, Talakivka, Staryi Krym, Zaiichenko and Dzerzhynske in Donetsk Oblast. As a result, a local resident was killed, and a woman was injured.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation named some of the convicts.

Background:

On 16 August 2023, a court in the illegal Russian-backed formation Donetsk People’s Republic sentenced two captured Ukrainian soldiers who served in the Azov Regiment, Pavlo Artemenko and Anton Romaniuk, to 24 years in prison.

