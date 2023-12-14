Donetsk resident charged over allegedly fighting for Russia in Mariupol, elsewhere

Martin Fornusek
·1 min read

A Donetsk resident was charged with treason over voluntarily fighting for Russian forces, namely in Mariupol and Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Dec. 14.

Russia has occupied part of Donetsk Oblast since 2014. While some residents of occupied territories have willingly collaborated with Russia, Moscow has also reportedly coerced locals into their ranks.

According to the SBU, the man voluntarily joined a motorized rifle regiment of Russia's Southern Military District at the start of the full-scale invasion.

He was appointed to the position of a machine gunner and took part in the Russian conquests of Mariupol and Volnovakha, the SBU said. After these battles, he was allegedly awarded a medal for combat merit.

The suspect was later transferred to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where his unit was tasked with holding off Ukraine's counteroffensive, according to the security service.

Ukrainian forces captured the man in late November during engagements in the Melitopol direction, the SBU said.

He is currently in custody and faces life in prison.

Three residents of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts were sentenced to prison sentences last week over fighting in Russian ranks.

‘I never planned to fight against Ukraine:’ Forcibly conscripted by Russia, Ukrainians await fate in POW camp
Editor’s note: The location of the prisoner of the war camp the Kyiv Independent visited is undisclosed for security reasons. The Kyiv Independent got vocal recorded agreement from the prisoners of the war to be interviewed and identified in the story. When Yevhen Kalashnikov found an opening to su…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells press Russia wants to reach deal with U.S. on release of WSJ reporter Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. Here's what we know.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the U.S. and Moscow are engaged in a “dialogue” about a possible prisoner swap for two Americans detained in Russia: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan. The U.S. government has declared that both are being wrongfully detained by Russia. Here's what we know.

  • Fantasy Football Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders start 'em, sit 'em, how to watch TNF and more

    Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.

  • Waymo launches curbside robotaxi pickup at Phoenix airport

    Select Waymo One riders can now get picked up or dropped off by the company's robotaxis curbside at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Waymo became the first autonomous vehicle operator in the U.S. to launch a paid robotaxi service to and from the airport in November 2022. The service went to an airport shuttle stop at the 44th Street Sky Train station. Navigating the hectic crush of the terminal curbs will be a whole new challenge, but Waymo is starting out with limited hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and only at Terminals 3 and 4, in order to safely deploy and learn.

  • Stuff your holiday stockings with 'Reindeer Farts' — the sweet, goofy treat kids will love

    Make Christmas morning a total gas and leave a bag of this hilariously monikered cotton candy under the tree.

  • Spotify is testing AI-generated playlists

    Spotify is testing an AI-powered feature that creates playlists from text prompts. The feature takes a short description and turns it into playlists.

  • Spotify confirms test of prompt-based AI playlists feature

    Earlier this fall, Spotify was found to be developing a new feature that would allow its streaming app users to create playlists using AI technology and prompts. Now, that "AI playlists" feature has been spotted in the wild, as part of a test that to see how users will respond to AI-driven playlist creation. The company confirmed the test to TechCrunch, but didn't share further details about the technology and how it works, nor did it commit to a launch timeframe.

  • Boston Dynamics joins forces with firm behind 'Avatar,' 'Jurassic Park' animatronics

    Since the company’s earliest days as an MIT spinoff, Boston Dynamics’ systems have always provided entertainment value. With a few exceptions, however, entertainment was more of side benefit than the ultimate goal. Notably (for our purposes, at least), Neon is the parent company of Animax Designs.

  • Amazon deemed this $14 find one of its top 100 gift picks, and it's actually super thoughtful

    Anyone would love to find this gift under their tree this year.

  • Google Chrome's third-party cookie phaseout begins on January 4

    Google will begin to restrict third-party cookies in Chrome starting on January 4, 2024.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The NFL's playoff logjam

    Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.

  • Microsoft disrupts cybercrime operation selling fraudulent accounts to notorious hacking gang

    Microsoft says it has successfully dismantled the infrastructure of a cybercrime operation that sold access to fraudulent Outlook accounts to other hackers, including the notorious Scattered Spider gang. The group, tracked by Microsoft as “Storm-1152,” is described as a major player in the cybercrime as a service (CaaS) ecosystem, whereby criminals provide hacking and cybercrime services to other individuals or groups. Storm-1152 created for sale approximately 750 million fraudulent Microsoft accounts through its “hotmailbox.me” service to earn “millions of dollars in illicit revenue” and cause “millions of dollars in damage to Microsoft,” according to the company.

  • Google Nest Renew and OhmConnect merge into 'Renew Home' with a $100M boost from SIP

    Another development occurred today in Google's long-term strategy to streamline some of its less-core business operations. Google Nest Renew -- a load shifting service for Google Nest thermostat owners to get them to consume energy at off-peak times when energy is less expensive, or when "cleaner" grid options are available -- is spinning out from Google and combining with OhmConnect, a startup that Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners invests in that helps manage load shifting services for Nest and other smart thermostat brands.

  • Datalogz raises $5M to deal with your business intelligence sprawl

    In recent years, there has been a proliferation of business intelligence tools that aim to help companies make critical business decisions based on data analytics. As data adoption increases at most companies, they are left with growing administration problems, said Logan Havern, co-founder and CEO of Datalogz. "The sprawl that inevitably comes with this report proliferation is overtaking data-mature organizations and causing cost, risks and labor efforts to rise exponentially," Havern told TechCrunch.

  • Encrypted email service Proton Mail gets its own desktop app

    Proton Mail finally has a native desktop app, rolling out now in beta for some users on Windows and MacOS. The encrypted email service has, of course, been available to desktop users since its inception nearly a decade ago -- first through the web, and latterly via a "bridge" that opened access to Proton Mail accounts through desktop clients such as Outlook, Thunderbird and Apple Mail. With a dedicated desktop app in tow, though, parent company Proton is cutting out the browser and bridge middleware to bypass intermediaries and serve end-to-end email encryption directly from its own clients.

  • Cruise dismisses nine executives following its robotaxi accident probe

    A few weeks after Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt and co-founder Daniel Kan resigned, the company has also dismissed nine executives considered as "key" figures for the firm.

  • Line Next secures $140M funding for its web3 platform

    Line Next, a web3 unit of the Japanese messaging app Line, raised $140 million in its funding led by Crescendo Equity Partners, a Peter Thiel-backed private equity firm in South Korea, to expand its web3 platform. The new funding comes nearly a year after Line Next released its browser-only beta service -- a consumer-to-consumer(C2C) marketplace launched on its non-fungible token (NFT) platform DOSI. With the previous DOSI beta, Line Next focused on "gauging the potential for various Web 3 services, such as NFT platforms, avatar features, games and entertainment," Woosuk Kim, business director of Line Next, told TechCrunch.

  • Suns drop 1st game with Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal assembled

    The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.

  • The EU will reportedly rule against Apple in Spotify's complaint over App Store policies

    The EU has sided against Apple in a long-gestating fight with Spotify and other music app providers as to how the company’s app store operates. It's likely that Apple will be hit with hefty fines in the near future.

  • Your robotaxi ride in China is monitored - with video and audio recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test the nascent technology. The release arrived about 16 months after the department began seeking public opinions on the regulatory framework, and policymakers have reached a consensus that self-driving vehicles are subject to rigorous surveillance measures to ensure utmost safety. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking for AVs in China had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf.

  • Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers tradition might be done, cites 'bad coaching'

    Roethlisberger has walked back critical comments on the Steelers in the past.