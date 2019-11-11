Some Dongfang Electric (HKG:1072) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 69% Share Price Drop

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (HKG:1072) share price dropped 69% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 2.7%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Dongfang Electric became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 5.8% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Dongfang Electric's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Dongfang Electric's TSR, which was a 68% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Dongfang Electric shareholders are down 1.0% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 7.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 20% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Is Dongfang Electric cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

