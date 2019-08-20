Dongguang Chemical (HKG:1702) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Dongguang Chemical Limited (HKG:1702) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dongguang Chemical's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Dongguang Chemical had CN¥646.5m of debt at December 2018, down from CN¥915.2m a year prior. On the flip side, it has CN¥215.5m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥431.0m.

SEHK:1702 Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

How Strong Is Dongguang Chemical's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Dongguang Chemical had liabilities of CN¥705.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥124.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥215.5m as well as receivables valued at CN¥162.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥451.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Dongguang Chemical is worth CN¥1.01b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.2 and interest cover of 4.5 times, it seems to us that Dongguang Chemical is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. It is well worth noting that Dongguang Chemical's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 78% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Dongguang Chemical's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Dongguang Chemical actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.