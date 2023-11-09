Dongwook Ko guilty of murder conspiracy in plot to kill 14 people

The man convicted of attacking a 13-year-old violin student at an IU strings camp four years ago was convicted last week of conspiring to have the girl's father killed.

Dongwook Ko, of Bloomington, who was 17 then and 20 now, will be sentenced Nov. 29 for conspiracy to commit murder. The Level 2 felony carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison.

Ko was convicted Nov. 3 by a Clay County jury that deliberated two hours at the end of a three-day trial. The trial was held there because the plot that led to the murder conspiracy charge was hatched in the Clay County Jail, where Ko was being held by immigration officials planning to deport him home to South Korea.

Ko had been living with his mother, who was in the U.S. studying at Indiana University on a student visa, in Bloomington's Hyde Park neighborhood when the incident at the strings academy happened.

He came home with a bloody knife used in the attack. Police found it soaking in a bowl of water on a kitchen counter.

Ko was sentenced in November 2021 to eight years on home detention followed by two years on probation in that case.

He pleaded guilty to criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony punishable by three to 16 years in prison. A plea ageement dismissed charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, strangulation and battery.

Because of his felony conviction, immigration officials transferred Ko to a federal holding area at the Clay County Jail while his deportation was being arranged.

It was the next month that jail officials learned of Ko's retaliation plan to get even with the people he blamed for his plight. A cellmate said Ko had tried to recruit him to help kill or maim 14 people on a list Ko compiled.

The Clay County prosecutor filed the charge based on the threat to kill the violin player's father, which was documented in a recorded phone conversation and was to be carried out in a "fast and painful" manner.

During the call, a police officer posing as the cellmate's uncle agreed to carry out the hit list, starting at the top. The first name was the violin camp victim's father, who was to be terminated on site for $20,000 that Ko said his family would provide.

The dad testified during the trial, which he and his wife attended.

In April of 2022, Ko's lawyer filed a post-conviction relief petition challenging his sentence in the music school case.

Now, because of his murder conspiracy conviction, all or part of the home detention sentence could be revoked and turned into jail time.

The petition is pending with the state appeals court. An attorneys conference in the case is set for Thursday in Monroe Circuit Court.

