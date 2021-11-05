Dongwook Ko sentenced for attacking girl at Indiana University strings academy in 2019

The prosecution stood by its request that Dongwook Ko go to prison for attacking a 13-year-old girl at an Indiana University music school violin camp in the summer of 2019.

The defense argued their 19-year-old client needs mental health treatment he wouldn't receive behind bars and should be spared incarceration.

Judge Darcie Fawcett sided with the lawyers representing Ko, who pleaded guilty to criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon. She sentenced him this week not to prison but to eight years on house arrest, then two years on probation.

Plea entered: Teen pleads guilty in 2019 knife attack at IU music school

Terms of his sentence prohibit any contact with the victim. Ko is to receive psychological treatment.

The girl's father said Judge Fawcett's concern for Ko's anxiety issues and his welfare if he went to prison, and whether he would get counseling there, don't lessen the damage to his daughter.

Nina Barringer, the victim's mother, is disappointed and said her daughter has been denied justice. The sentence range for the crime is three to 16 years.

"The divide between the prosecutor asking for a 12-year prison sentence and Judge Fawcett ordering house arrest speaks to how inappropriate this outcome is," Barringer wrote in a statement.

"The freedom to watch Netflix in a fancy south Bloomington house is not part of a punishment that parents expect when their 13-year-old daughter is strangled, beaten, and stabbed and slashed more than a dozen times in a premeditated crime."

Previously: Stabbing attack victim feared for her life

Testimony during a three-hour presentencing hearing in August and court documents filed in the case indicate Ko has struggled with depression and PTSD, and has attempted suicide since the attack, which he described as a prank that went too far.

Fawcett also heard during that hearing from the girl's family members how the attack has affected her over time, changing her life and making her afraid to be alone and also fearful in crowds.

Story continues

"This sentence is even more appalling coming from Judge Fawcett because she is a former sex crimes prosecutor and knows how detrimental light sentences are to victims of violent crime," Barringer said.

Ko was just 17 and charged as an adult in July 2019 with attempted murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping and strangulation. The kidnapping charge was amended to criminal confinement, and the other charges were dismissed through a plea agreement.

In 2011, Ko and his mother moved to Bloomington, where she enrolled in graduate school. They are South Korean citizens; Ko's file contains a letter from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea indicating Ko claimed he was being unfairly treated by the American judicial process.

"The Korean Consulate asks that Mr. Ko's case is handled fairly, swiftly and in a manner that accounts for his age," the letter states, citing the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child.

Out on bond: Teen charged in stabbing released on bond

The girl was playing her violin alone in a Merrill Hall practice room during IU's Summer String Academy when Ko, whom she knew from the previous summer's camp, lured her out by saying the academy director wanted to see her.

She said Ko forced her into an upstairs locker room where she screamed and kicked him, fearing for her life as he held a pocketknife blade to her throat.

The girl suffered cuts to her hands, arms and legs. She knocked Ko to the ground, an IU employee who heard her scream stopped Ko, and she ran away.

Ko left his home that morning and returned with blood on his hands and clothes. He told his mother he had pulled a prank on a girl. “I don’t know what I did. I may have hurt her,” he reportedly said.

Police went to Ko's house soon after the incident and found his pocketknife soaking in a bowl of water in the kitchen.

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Teen who attacked girl at IU strings camp sentenced to house arrest