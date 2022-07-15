Donkervoort Will Finally Start Selling Its Insane, Driver-Focused Sports Cars in the US

Donkervoort is ready to cross the Atlantic.

The Dutch automaker has announced that it will finally begin selling its hand-built and ultra-light sports cars in the US. The first model that will be available stateside is quite possibly the company’s most capable: the D8 GTO Individual Series.

Although it was founded in 1978, Donkervoort’s stripped-down, enthusiast-friendly vehicles have never been available to buy in the US before. But entering the US market has been a long-term goal for the marque’s managing director, Denis Donkervoort, who studied marketing and management at Florida’s Northwood University in 2008, according to the brand. And now, thanks to a partnership with Bespoke Imports Group, which will sell and service the automaker’s cars in the US, it’s finally happening.

“Our entry into the US took time because we needed to guarantee our partner had the same ideals of extreme customer service and customization that we demand, and we could only do this with a partner like the Bespoke Imports Group,” the Donkervoort executive said in a statement. “Fortunately, now Americans can experience the kind of driving purity we could only deliver to Europe up until now.”

Donkervoort’s vehicles are basically the European version of an hot rod. In order to live up to the company’s “No Compromise” motto, each car is designed to be a no-frills speed machine that delivers the purest driving experience possible. This is especially true of the first model that will be available in the US, the D8 GTO Individual. The long-nosed grand tourer weighs less than 1,500 pounds and is powered by an Audi Sport-sourced turbocharged inline-five that can spit out over 400 horses and rocket the car from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and to 124 mph in 7.7 seconds. The vehicle, which can be customized to your heart’s content, starts at $240,000.

There’s currently a two-year waiting list for Donkervoort vehicles in Europe, but interested American customers won’t have to wait nearly as long. In preparation for today’s announcement, the company started setting aside cars for US customers. You’ll still want to move quickly, though. Three are already already spoken for and the marque has been getting inquiries from America for some time now.

Don’t worry if you miss out on the company’s first batch of cars for the US, though. It promises “far bigger things” are still to come.

