Donkeys in Bahrain race in 'traditional' sport

STORY: Here in Bahrain, donkey racing

is a traditional sport

LOCATOR: Saar, Bahrain

The races have a history

stretching back over 40 years

Donkeys are attached to

a cart made of light wood

Jockeys sit and steer them

to the finish line

Youth in the area enjoy breeding

and caring for the animals

The show draws international international crowds

and locals from across the country

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) BAHRAINI CITIZEN, MOHAMMED ZAMIL, SAYING:

“We need supporters for this traditional sport that does not exist in the Gulf at all except for here and al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia. When visitors come and see the traditional sport in the Kingdom of Bahrain, they are happy because it’s not available abroad. We develop the donkeys' abilities from scratch. We develop them as much as we can to elevate their races.”