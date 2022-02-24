Donkeys in Bahrain race in 'traditional' sport
STORY: Here in Bahrain, donkey racing
is a traditional sport
LOCATOR: Saar, Bahrain
The races have a history
stretching back over 40 years
Donkeys are attached to
a cart made of light wood
Jockeys sit and steer them
to the finish line
Youth in the area enjoy breeding
and caring for the animals
The show draws international international crowds
and locals from across the country
(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) BAHRAINI CITIZEN, MOHAMMED ZAMIL, SAYING:
“We need supporters for this traditional sport that does not exist in the Gulf at all except for here and al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia. When visitors come and see the traditional sport in the Kingdom of Bahrain, they are happy because it’s not available abroad. We develop the donkeys' abilities from scratch. We develop them as much as we can to elevate their races.”