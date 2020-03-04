Donna Brazile and Donna Brazile Spar Over How Fairly the Democratic Convention Will Treat Bernie Sanders

In the midst of Super Tuesday, a tussle trended on Twitter between Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former Democratic National Committee Interim Chairwoman Donna Brazile. When McDaniel suggested there was bias in the DNC towards moderate candidates over progressives, Brazile responded in an interview afterwards that McDaniel should “go to hell.”

On Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, hosted by Sandra Smith and Ed Henry, Ronna McDaniel said that the Democratic primary was on the path to a brokered convention in July. “Which will be rigged against Bernie [Sanders] if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote,” she said. The Democratic Party’s superdelegates represent major figures in the party, included former and senior elected officials. Their votes for the nominee are not bound by the results of the primaries, and if a candidate is not chosen on the first ballot of the convention, they will be permitted to weigh in. The New York Times has reported that the superdelegates are largely opposed to the nomination of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Brazile, who was managed Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign before heading the DNC on an interim basis for seven months from 2016-2017, was indignant at the suggestion. “First of all, stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile told her Republican opponents. “I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process.”

