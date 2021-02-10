Donna Brazile, Michael Steele: These 7 election reforms will safeguard American democracy

Donna Brazile and Michael Steele, Opinion contributors

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol showed democracy itself is threatened, not just from foreign adversaries but also domestic terrorists.

In the wake of this deadly assault on our political system and government institutions, we must now cleanse our nation’s wounds with truth and facts, disinfect them with accountability and reform, and bandage them with a renewed vow to honor the first word in the name our founders bequeathed us: United.

Accomplishing this work will require the goodwill and determination of every citizen, both political parties and all three branches of government.

We remain optimistic. If we, two former chairs of opposing political parties, can find common ground on election-related reforms that need to be made, so, too, can the American people and the U.S. Congress. Now is the time for Congress to make such commonsense improvements to our laws.

A woman votes at Creekside Elementary in Fairfield, Ohio, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A woman votes at Creekside Elementary in Fairfield, Ohio, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Here are seven reforms that would safeguard our democracy:

►We call for the updating of the Electoral Count Act so that members of Congress from both parties are dissuaded in the future from attempting to consider competing slates of electors by invoking this 1887 law.

►Congress should establish a more regular stream of funding for elections via the Election Assistance Commission so states and localities do not need to rely on private philanthropy and corporations for election costs in the future. And to protect voters, Congress should amend federal criminal law to prohibit any person from knowingly communicating false information about how, when and where to vote.

Hold social media accountable

►Congress should pass the Honest Ads Act, a bill with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate that would close major loopholes in campaign finance law by making the internet abide by the same rules that govern media companies. This legislation would require social media platforms like Facebook and Google to maintain standardized public databases of all online political ads regardless of whether they mention specific candidates.

►We further urge Congress to review the Ethics in Government Act as well as the Hatch Act to ensure the appropriate application of their provisions to a president’s political activities as well as those of federal or presidentially appointed employees on behalf of the president. And Congress should strengthen current laws protecting whistleblowers and strengthening the offices of Inspectors General throughout the executive branch.

►Congress should incentivize all states to join the Electronic Registration Information Center to strengthen the efficiency and integrity of their voter rolls. And Congress should also incentivize states to implement a variety of best practices for absentee ballots, including providing election officials with ample time before Election Day to process the absentee ballots they receive. This would prevent the delayed reporting of results we saw in places like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in November.

►It is time for every state to adopt automatic voter registration — a practice successfully passed along bipartisan lines in red and blue states across the country. A study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that automatic voter registration increased registration rates in every state that implemented it. As a bonus, experts believe the streamlined database created through automatic voter registration actually deters voter fraud.

Don't tolerate candidates who lie

►And here’s a novel reform that we as former party chairs believe can be effective for political parties: Ban lies. We don’t mean factual mistakes. We mean the parties must hold candidates who lie and mislead accountable. One lie, first strike. Two lies, they’re out of the party.

The Republican Party and Democratic Party — as well as parties like the Green Party, Libertarian Party and Constitution Party — should refuse to financially support candidates who lie about the integrity of an election or our electoral system.

They should refuse to allow such candidates to participate in party-sanctioned debates, and they should refuse to allow them to be nominated.

The events of Jan. 6 underscored the need for all candidates to have a willingness to accept the results of elections, regardless of whether they win or lose, and to oppose, not foment, calls for political violence.

When someone asked what sort of government the delegates to the 1787 Constitutional Convention had created, Benjamin Franklin famously replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Well, we’ve kept it. But we will only continue to keep it by consistently cleansing its wounds and disinfecting them through accountability and reform. And by the continued grace of God we shall, but Congress, the states and the political parties must all rise to the moment we now find ourselves in.

Donna Brazile is a former chair of the Democratic National Committee. Michael Steele is a former chair of the Republican National Committee and former lieutenant governor of Maryland. They are members of the National Council on Election Integrity, a bipartisan group of more than 40 political, government and civic leaders devoted to defending the legitimacy of our elections.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These reforms will protect democracy: Donna Brazile, Michael Steele

Latest Stories

  • Democratic impeachment managers praise Mike Pence for standing up to Trump

    During the second day of former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., praised former Vice President Mike Pence for standing up to his then boss and certifying President Biden’s election victory.

  • Florida’s maskless Super Bowl celebrations could speed the spread of U.K. variant in the U.S.

    A new study posted online Sunday highlights the real threat posed by B.1.1.7 — and why it could be “our last major obstacle to achieving containment of the virus in the U.S.," according to one expert.

  • Punctured lung, fractured ribs: some Russian protesters allege police brutality

    Alexei Borisov was diagnosed by doctors as having a punctured lung, three fractured ribs and a broken tooth after he attended a rally on Jan. 31 in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The 42-year-old truck driver said he was injured by police who detained him after he led a march in central Ryazan, 200 km (120 miles) southeast of Moscow, shouting "Freedom to Alexei Navalny" and slogans against President Vladimir Putin. "I was lying face down on the (police car) floor... They began to hit me, I didn’t even see how many of them there were," Borisov said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

    She asked: 'If January 6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden?'

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • WHO expert says coronavirus probably didn't leak from China lab

    A World Health Organization expert said Tuesday that the coronavirus probably didn't leak from a Chinese lab, and most likely spread to humans from some other species, The Associated Press reports. WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the statement in a summary of a WHO team's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. A WHO team visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported in December 2019, after months of resistance from the Chinese government. China has denied the virus could have leaked from a lab, and suggested, without evidence, that it might have originated elsewhere and reached Wuhan, possibly in imported frozen food packaging. China still won't agree to a fully independent investigation. More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel

  • Biden, meeting business leaders, backs stricter income limits for stimulus checks

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Asked at the beginning of a meeting with business leaders whether he supported the proposal, which would send $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans earning up to $75,000 in income and households making up to $150,000, Biden said, "Yes." As well as the economic recovery bill, Biden said he would be discussing infrastructure and the minimum wage with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc and Lowe's Companies.

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Nirbhaya Fund: Where did millions set aside after Delhi gang rape go?

    An investigation by the BBC and the charity Oxfam finds the money is not reaching the women it's meant to safeguard.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

    Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. rights experts called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. Another sister, Alia, said Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who had campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backFed Chair Powell says lower unemployment rate hides true 'deterioration' of labor market

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Jenna Ryan, a Texas real-estate agent charged in the Capitol insurrection, says she 'bought into a lie' and regrets 'everything'

    Ryan, who took a private jet to Washington, told The Washington Post she was "embarrassed" and felt betrayed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for 7.5 years

    A Russian court has sentenced a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses to 7.5 years in prison, a spokesman for the religious denomination said, while in Moscow state investigators opened a new criminal investigation into the group. Since then authorities have detained hundreds of Jehovah's Witnesses and convicted dozens on extremism charges. In the southern region of Krasnodar, Alexander Ivshin, 63, was sentenced to 7.5 years in a penal colony, after being accused of organising activities on behalf of a banned group, spokesman Yaroslav Sivulsky of the European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses said in a statement.

  • Georgia's secretary of state opens probe into Trump's phone calls

    The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched an investigation on Monday into phone calls former President Donald Trump made to state election officials during an attempt to overturn the presidential election results. Walter Jones, a spokesman for Raffensperger's office, confirmed to ABC News that the investigation has begun, and said the inquiry will be "fact-finding and administrative in nature." The probe was triggered on Monday after George Washington University law professor John Banzhaf filed a formal complaint, saying Trump may have violated three Georgia state laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, and intentional interference with performance of election duties. Trump, who lost Georgia to President Biden, subsequently made calls to Raffensperger and the secretary of state's chief investigator in his quest to overturn the results. In a recording made on Jan. 2, Trump is heard asking Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes — the exact number he would need to win the state. Once the investigation is finished, the State Election Board will decide whether a criminal referral should be sent to the state attorney general or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has said Trump's call to Raffensperger was "deeply disturbing." She also stated that "anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable." People close to Willis told ABC News even if the case is not referred to her, she might still pursue her own investigation. More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitSen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

  • Alabama set to carry out its first execution during pandemic

    Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate by lethal injection in what would be the state's first death sentence carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Willie B. Smith III, 51, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday at a south Alabama prison for the 1991 shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson. It would be the first execution carried out by any state in 2021, although there have been federal executions, according to a list maintained by the Death Penalty Information Center.

  • Who are the Uighurs and why is the US accusing China of genocide?

    China has been accused by the US of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim minority group.

  • For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip

    A second generation of Hong Kongers is heading to Canada for refuge from political uncertainty, but unlike their parents in the 1980s and 1990s, this time seems for good. Cities such as Vancouver and Toronto are a magnet for those looking to escape as China tightens its grip on the territory of 7.5 million people. Back then, many families separated, with one parent staying in Hong Kong for work, usually fathers who were dubbed "astronauts" as they soared through the sky on visits.